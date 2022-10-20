BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington is seeking a grant that would pay for a study of the city’s 16 railroad crossings.
Marv Pulst, the city’s Public Works director, applied for the grant through a Federal Railroad Administration program that is distributing $573 million nationwide to build bridges that cross over existing rail lines.
This kind of program could allow the city to remove some of its street-level rail crossings, improving traffic and safety, Pulst said at the Oct. 13 City Council meeting.
Pulst said he applied for the $2.5 million grant to fund a study to evaluate where a new crossing is most needed. He expects to hear whether the city receives the grant by early next year.
For a city its size, Burlington is unique in its number of street-level crossings, Pulst said. Rail lines bisect the city both north and south, and east and west.
He said the city has a history of trains blocking first responders at crossings, leaving them unable to access parts of the city.
Even worse, if a derailment ever happens in the city, it could close crossings and slow emergency response, Pulst said.
“If that were the case, you can only do your rescue work from one side,” he said. “That’s a real danger to the city when half of the community could be cut off by a derailment.”
The city’s highest-traffic crossing is at Greenleaf Avenue, which intersects with three sets of tracks and is just north of a rail yard.
Pulst said a study by the state Utilities and Transportation Commission found this crossing to be the fourth most dangerous of the 58 it reviewed.
This crossing is also likely the loudest in the city, he said, because of the number of trains that cross Greenleaf blowing their whistles. Putting in an overpass would allow engineers to lay off their whistles.
If Burlington is awarded the grant and completes its study and project design, Pulst said he would then apply for help funding construction.
This kind of project would cost about $15 million today, and he said by the time the city is ready for construction it will likely cost more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.