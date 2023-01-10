The access road to Samish Overlook is open after an almost four-month closure.
Samish Overlook, one of the top five most visited recreation sites managed by the state Department of Natural Resources, is used for paragliding, hang gliding, sightseeing, and for access to 15 miles of trails.
The access road, Samish Lake Road, was closed for a timber harvest and sale within Blanchard State Forest, said DNR Recreation Communications Manager Stacia Glenn.
The overlook itself was still open, and could be accessed by trails.
During the road closure, DNR officials decided to make improvements to the overlook.
The improvements made to the site, which receives 80,000 visitors a year, include adding three parking spaces, repainting the parking lines and restroom, and rerouting a section of road.
DNR replaced a steep section of road to the overlook that had deep ruts caused by vehicle tires spinning out with a new section built from part of the road used for the timber harvest.
“We want to make sure that everyone can safely and enjoyably get up to the site without struggling on the road,” Glenn said.
Previously, DNR employees had to go out every few months to the problem section of road to maintain it.
Glenn said the reroute will save money, time and resources by lessening maintenance needs.
