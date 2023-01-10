Samish Overlook
The Samish Overlook offers great views, including that of Samish Island, as seen in this July 2021 photo.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

The access road to Samish Overlook is open after an almost four-month closure.

Samish Overlook, one of the top five most visited recreation sites managed by the state Department of Natural Resources, is used for paragliding, hang gliding, sightseeing, and for access to 15 miles of trails.


