BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council approved Tuesday a 1% increase to the city’s 2023 property tax levy, which proponents said will support ongoing city services.
With salaries and costs rising rapidly, four council members saw the need to bring in more revenue next year.
Department heads have asked the council to consider funding 12 new positions in order to keep up with the demand for services.
“It would be, I hate to use this word, but foolish not to take a 1%,” council member Scott Green said.
The tax increase will bring in an additional $28,000 in 2023.
The increase in the property tax levy doesn’t necessarily mean property owners will see a 1% increase to their tax bills because of the way cities handle property taxes.
Rather than setting a tax rate, cities set a dollar figure of what they want to collect with the figure spread out among property owners citywide.
So as new homes are built in the city, that tax burden is spread among more property owners.
The increase was approved over objections from council members James Stavig and Joe DeGloria.
“If somebody doesn’t start saying, ‘Let’s put the brakes on some of this stuff,’ we’re continuing to put hardships on people,” Stavig said. “I say you only take this stuff when you need it.”
DeGloria said based on the preliminary 2023 budget the city is expecting to end next year with about $6 million in general fund reserves, and some of that could be used in lieu of raising taxes.
In 2020, the City Council agreed to increases in utility taxes, and implemented a new business and operations tax for companies with more than $1 million in revenue.
Raising taxes again so soon is unfair to residents, DeGloria said.
“I can’t believe that we’re entertaining bringing in new taxes,” he said.
Council member Bill Aslett said in his 20 years on the council, he remembers only two times that a property tax increase was approved.
But over the past decade, the city’s population has grown by about 25%, he said. That means a need for more police, more firefighters and more library staff.
“We’ve probably squeezed the city as hard as we can,” he said.
Burlington has long relied on high sales tax revenue to pay its expenses without raising taxes on residents, but Aslett said the city should prepare for a possible recession.
“I just don’t envision sales tax revenue will keep climbing,” he said. “I think we need to be cautious these next two, three years.”
Anna Chotzen, the newest member of council, said she hopes this tax increase will be the beginning of a discussion on a multiyear plan to bolster staffing for the city, after cuts that were made in 2019.
The council will consider adopting the city’s 2023 budget at its next meeting on Dec. 8.
