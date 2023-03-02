Healthy and economical, beans are a go-to in kitchens around the world.

France is famous for cassoulet. Latin foodways offer Frijoles Charros (Cowboy Beans), Moros y Cristianos (Black Beans and Rice), and more. There are a multitude of Italian white bean dishes including Fagioli al Fiasco, or beans cooked in a bottle nestled in the embers of a fire, and Ribollita, a hearty bean vegetable stew. Senegalese cooking brings us Ndambe, a spicy, hearty stew featuring black-eyed peas, tomatoes and potatoes.


