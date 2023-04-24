The state Legislature has allocated $12.7 million for a new mental health and addiction treatment facility in Sedro-Woolley.
The money would give Skagit County the funding it needs to build a 48-bed facility, and is a step toward the county realizing its goal of creating a campus for behavioral health care.
In September, the county opened a 16-bed evaluation and treatment center at the Highway 20 site near PeaceHealth United General Medical Center.
This most recent funding isn’t guaranteed until Gov. Jay Inslee signs the state budget. Both houses of the Legislature approved the budget over the weekend, sending it to Inslee for approval.
If built, this facility will be “diverting people from the ER and jail, giving law enforcement a resource and getting people the help they need in our community,” Sarah Hinman, assistant director for county Public Health, said at a Monday meeting with county leadership.
Hinman said the county has hired an architect to begin design work. Between design, permitting and construction, this project is expected to take at least two years to complete.
At the new facility, patients will be able to access both mental health treatment and addiction recovery care at the same time, she said. This model doesn’t currently exist in the county.
“That’s a big deal, because often people are both detoxing and have a mental health situation,” Hinman said in an interview. “This is a one-stop shop that can meet all of those needs.”
She said this facility will generally be used by law enforcement, and that officers have been asking for a place such as this for a long time.
When police encounter someone who appears to be struggling, it isn’t always clear what kind of care they need. Even if officers know what care is needed, there needs to be a bed available.
“We’ve heard from them that they come across folks who are in crisis, and they don’t have a resource to take them other than the hospital or jail,” Hinman said.
Individuals will also be able to check themselves in by having a referral, she said.
The idea is to include 16 beds for mental health crisis stabilization and 16 for detox, with patients able to get both types of care simultaneously, Hinman said.
The center will have another 16 beds for longer term care — 30 to 60 days.
Hinman said the county has been getting help from Pioneer Human Services with design of the facility, because the nonprofit runs a similar facility in Spokane.
Hinman thanked the nine legislators who represent Skagit County for their support of this project — and the attached funding.
“We’re hugely appreciative … for recognizing the need and coming through with the funding,” she said.
The county had intended to make a smaller ask, but “we met with our legislators and they encouraged us to ask for what we actually needed,” Hinman said.
Last year, Skagit County was awarded a $5.8 million grant from the state Department of Commerce, and committed $2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to this project.
