Guemes Island residents spoke out Tuesday against proposed increases to ferry ticket prices that for some would double the cost of getting on and off the island.
While Skagit County leaders say island residents don't pay their share toward the ferry, those present at Tuesday's public hearing made it clear they feel the proposed fare increases would take advantage of them.
The island north of Anacortes is accessible only by boat, and is home to about 900 year-round residents.
According to Skagit County, fares aren't raising enough revenue to pay for ongoing maintenance and operations for the ferry. Leaders have proposed increases that increase ticket prices by an average of 71%.
Island residents pointed out at the public hearing that the kind of multi-trip cards most of them use will go up by as much as 140%.
Steve Orsini said he and his wife spent about $1,800 on fares in 2022, and can't afford for that figure to double.
“You better believe we’re going to change how often we use the Guemes ferry," he said.
Orsini said many of the island's residents are retired like him, and live on fixed incomes. How are they expected to absorb this increase? he asked.
The county is considering raising the ferry fees so it can limit the amount of money it moves out of the county road fund to pay for ferry operations.
Several speakers, including Alan Bush and Dustin Stephens, said the county's electric replacement for the Guemes Island Ferry is scheduled to be in service in early 2025, and was sold to the community in part because it would lower operating and maintenance costs.
Stephens asked why the proposed fares do not take into account this expected drop in operations costs, but did not receive an answer.
The county's fare study, completed by consultant KPFF Consulting Engineers for about $80,000, did not reveal whether fewer people would ride the ferry if these increases took effect.
Carla Sawyer, who subcontracted with KPFF for this study, said because she didn't have data on ridership during past price increases she could not make an educated guess.
Many of the speakers at Tuesday's hearing said they would ride less if this fare proposal is approved.
The county road fund, the main source of revenue for road repairs, uses a property tax collected from residents in unincorporated Skagit County.
The existing policy is that ferry fares and state grants should cover 65% of ferry operations and maintenance, and that the balance will come from the county road fund.
However, the county hasn’t reached that goal since 2018 — when a surcharge was added as a way to raise money for a new vessel.
This year, the county expects it will need to commit $1.4 million in road fund revenue — about 10% of the road fund’s budget — to offset the costs of running the ferry. This fare proposal caps this contribution at $750,000.
Grace Kane, the county Public Works director, said using so much money from the road fund to pay for the ferry takes resources away from her road maintenance efforts.
Rachel Rowe, ferry division manager, said she realizes these increases are pretty steep, but that the alternative is a major cut to ferry services.
“If we were to leave fares where they are today, we would need to cut our operations budget by 650k,” she said, adding this would translate to about 20% fewer trips.
More about the proposal, including a breakdown of proposed prices for all ticket categories, is available at skagitcounty.net/ferry.
Public comment will be accepted until March 10. The commissioners will vote on the fare proposal soon after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.