North Cascades National Park Service Complex Superintendent Don Striker has set his priorities for the coming year.
There are three items at the top of Striker’s list.
The first is the park’s budget, an ongoing concern that Striker calls his biggest challenge.
Second is the relicensing of the three Seattle City Light dams on the Skagit River, a process that is about as convoluted and complicated as things come.
Third is the possible reintroduction of grizzly bears into the park, which like the dam relicensing is loaded with red tape.
THE BUDGETStriker said the park’s annual operating budget of $7 million is about half of what similar sized parks receive.
“(We’re) operating on such a shoestring budget,” he said. “I come from Denali (National Park), which is about the same in operational complexity (but larger in size) and it’s about a $14 million budget.”
While the park is often said to be one of the least visited in the country, Striker said that’s because visitation is determined by the number of backcountry permits issued.
If other areas were included, North Cascades National Park visitation numbers would increase dramatically.
“North Cascades National Park, we’re discovered,” he said. “Part of that is the dramatic growth (of the surrounding areas).”
Increase in visitation stresses the park and the services it provides, particularly when it comes to major medical responses and search and rescue situations.
And with only four law enforcement officers for about one million acres, that makes for what Striker said is a big challenge.
THE DAMSThe relicensing of Ross, Diablo and Gorge dams means reviewing the safety, cost as well as environmental and cultural impacts of continued operations.
“We are in the middle of this lengthy negotiations to try and figure out what the license terms are going to be over the course of the next 40 or 50 years,” Striker said. “On the surface, that may be a pretty ho-hum thing, but man it gets really complicated.”
THE BEARSThe possible reintroduction of grizzly bears is about as hot a topic as there is.
The idea of bringing the apex predator back into the park has been a point of contention for some time.
“The last 10 years I spent at Denali National Park where if you are hiking anywhere, you are dodging grizzlies all the time,” Striker said. “Having lived among them, I certainly have a different sense than when I was living in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., about this magnificent creature.”
Striker said grizzly bear reintroduction is a policy decided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decades ago, and the recovery of the bears has been taking place for years in different parts of the country.
“We were the No. 1 area in terms of the habitat back in 1972,” he said. “... What we have chosen to do is protect the habitat so if grizzly bears choose to wonder in from wherever else they exist, then they’ll have a welcome place to be. That is sort of the mode of operation we have been in for the past 40 or 50 years.”
Though grizzlies haven’t been flooding into the North Cascades National Park, that may change.
Striker said grizzlies could easily arrive from north where Canada’s First Nations are pushing for reintroduction.
The Canadian government, having once been lukewarm to the idea, recently became more open to it.
“It stands to reason they may be down here before you know it,” Striker said.
And that presents a dilemma in regard to management of the species as spelled out in the Designating Experimental Populations under the Endangered Species Act.
“If you have an experimental population and not an established population, you can decide on different rules on how you are going to manage those endangered species,” Striker said. “Given my experience in Yellowstone (during the reintroduction of wolves), (you can) actually work with your neighbors to define how we should treat bears, where do we want them, where don’t we want them
“If they wander into area where we don’t want them, what are the management tools that are going to be at our disposal?”
Since his arrival at the park in late 2021, Striker’s thought has been that if Canada does relocate grizzly bears and if they end up establishing a population in North Cascades National Park, then managing them as an experimental population is no longer an option.
“... We are going to be stuck with the normal fish and wildlife rules that say you pretty much can’t do anything,” he said.
Striker believes the best approach is to get an experimental population in place before the bears arrive on their own.
“Do that at the same time we are trying to figure out how to deal with grizzly bears,” he said. “So, for about the next year, we are going to be talking about grizzly bears with all of our affected communities.
“So, I am happy to go anywhere and talk to anybody about the topic of grizzly bears.”
And he will most certainly get the opportunity to do that as the park wades further into the issue of grizzly bears.
In the meantime, Striker has plenty to focus on.
