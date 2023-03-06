SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley plans to ask voters to approve additional funding for the city's fire department.
City staff told the City Council in a work session last week that what is called a levy lid lift is the best option to address staffing shortages and equipment upgrades.
How much money the city asks from voters through such a property tax increase is still be decided.
"The plan is to bring the levy lid lift to the City Council in April for a first and then second read," Mayor Julia Johnson said. "After council approves, we'll begin public outreach."
The plan is to have the funding request on the November ballot.
Fire Chief Frank Wagner said his department requires at least four additional firefighters/EMTs. He in a perfect world there would be enough funding to add 16 positions and upgrade equipment such as radios.
This isn't Sedro-Woolley's first experience with such a levy lid lift.
In 2019, voters approved additional funding for the police department.
The increased funding allowed the department to hire three additional officers, make a part-time records position full time, and in partnership with the Sedro-Woolley School District hire a school resource officer.
Current fire department staffing includes Wagner, two assistant chiefs, eight full-time firefighters, eight part-time firefighters and 27 volunteers. In 2022, the department responded on 3,635 calls.
"Being so down on staff hurts our retention and our moral," Wagner said. "It puts a lot more burden on those volunteers."
The department relies heavily on volunteers, though those numbers have dwindled from what Wagner believes was as many as 40 in the past.
"We just brought on 12 volunteers (to get to 27), and we are still down," he said.
A shortage of personnel has led the city to at times not staff Station No. 2.
That lack of staffing has cost the city money as other jurisdictions have needed to be called in to transport patients.
"At the high end, you are probably looking at $60,000 (a year) that you could expect and that you could bill for," Wagner said.
"We are not in the revenue-making business. However, if we are missing transports, then that is money we are not getting and money we are leaving on the table with transports."
Wagner said in 2022, the Mount Vernon and Burlington departments responded to about 50 calls in Sedro-Woolley.
"If we were completely staffed, we would have three rigs covering and we would actually be helping with secondary calls in Burlington and Mount Vernon," he said. "But right now, we do not have the staff to do that and that is also lost revenue."
That lost money is concerning to Johnson.
"Other cities are actually acquiring that funding and we are losing that funding," she said.
Sedro-Woolley looked at several other options to bring in additional funding for the fire department. They were deemed to be not sustainable or too unpredictable.
They included using American Rescue Plan Act funds, sales or utility tax increases, and increases to licensing and permit fees.
