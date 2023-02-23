Guemes Ferry

The Guemes Island ferry.

 Skagit Publishing file photo

Skagit County is considering a significant increase to the price of tickets for the Guemes Island Ferry, which officials say will free up money to fix county roads.

The plan, drafted by KPFF Consulting Engineers, suggests increasing the cost of tickets by an average of 71%.


— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.