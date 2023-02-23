The county road fund, the main source of revenue for road repairs, uses a property tax collected from residents in unincorporated Skagit County.
The stated policy is that fares and state grants should cover 65% of ferry operations and maintenance, and that the balance will come from the county road fund.
However, the county hasn’t reached that goal since 2018 — the last time fares were increased.
This year, the county expects to send $1.4 million in road fund revenue — about 10% of the road fund’s budget — to subsidize the costs of running the ferry, said Rachel Rowe, who heads the county’s ferry division
The new plan by KPFF Consulting Engineers caps this contribution at $750,000.
“We’re coming to a point where we can’t afford $1 million per year coming out of the road fund,” Kane said, adding that island residents need to pay their share toward ferry operations.
She said the county isn’t trying to price anyone out of using the ferry, but that running the vessel can’t continue to come at the expense of other Public Works priorities.
The proposed ticket prices are comparable to those of other county-run ferries in the state, said Rowe.
In Thursday’s meeting, county Commissioner Peter Browning said the new rates appear fair. He and Commissioner Lisa Janicki both proposed automatic annual increases to keep from having to pass large increases every several years.
“If we had done that years ago, this wouldn’t be so painful today,” Janicki said.
Commissioner Ron Wesen said the consultant’s study did not predict people would take fewer trips on a more expensive ferry. It stands to reason, he said, that people would adjust their behavior when trips get more expensive.
The commissioners will hold a public hearing on the increases from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1800 Continental Place in Mount Vernon. This will include a presentation from the consultant.
The meeting comes during scheduled maintenance on the ferry, when it is temporarily replaced with a smaller walk-on-only boat. Residents can watch and participate online by going to bit.ly/SkagitBoCCMtg.
