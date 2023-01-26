A team of 78 blanketed Skagit County on Thursday, looking to count the homeless and help them with some basic needs.
The annual Point in Time Count of the homeless is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Though results won’t be available until later this year, the count will be used to allocate federal funding for homeless services.
Community Action of Skagit County is contracted to run the Skagit County count.
Steven Simmons, outreach programs manager, said recent counts have tallied about 300 people, but his team is trying new efforts to get a more accurate count.
This year, volunteers with Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon invited the homeless to come to the church, be counted and get a hot meal.
Terry Ogdon, the church’s director of children’s ministry, was one of several members of the congregation preparing chili, bread and drinks for anyone dropping by.
“We’re part of the community,” she said. “Why wouldn’t we want to help the community?”
Other volunteers were stocking up on food and hygiene kits to distribute to those who came by.
Patty Laughlin and Madeleine Anthony, both first-time volunteers for the county Point in Time Count, stopped at the church just after 11 a.m. to grab bowls of chili to take to a group they saw near the Goodwill.
Anthony said one person had clear medical needs, and she offered to take them supplies or help them get an appointment for treatment.
“I think a lot of us aren’t far,” she said. “One missed paycheck or medical emergency and we can be there too.”
Laughlin said shelter exists for those who can pass a background check, but she’s concerned for those with felony convictions who usually aren’t welcome.
“They weren’t sentenced to death,” she said. “As a community, we can do better.”
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
