ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School sailing team hosted its annual Seafarers Cup regatta over the weekend.The event included 40 boats representing 23 schools from throughout the state.Each school can enter one boat in the gold fleet division — the top level of competition — as well as many boats as they want in the silver fleet division.Anacortes came in 12th out of 19 teams in the gold fleet, with a total of 159 points. By comparison, first-place Bainbridge Island earned 48 points.For the silver fleet, the Anacortes teams came in 10th (111 points) and 12th (126 points) out of 21 teams.This year's Anacortes sailing team has 15 sailors.On April 23, the Anacortes team will host another event, where teams of three boats from one school will race teams of three boats from another school.The Anacortes Middle School also has 15 sailors on its team this year and will host its own regatta April 22.
