Anacortes High School is seeing a growing number of students vaping marijuana concentrate at school and becoming addicted, Principal Erin Duez said.
The high school has had to call in medical assistance for students vaping on campus and has sent students to in-patient treatment for THC addiction.
THC, of tetrahydrocannabinol, is a component of marijuana that leads to the user feeling high.
Students are also experiencing symptoms such as higher anxiety and higher heart rates as a result of using the drug, Duez said.
The administration is working to educate the entire student body, is adding information into the ninth-grade health classes and recently held informational sessions for parents and caregivers on the dangers of vaping.
In the next few months, the district is hoping to put sensors in the bathrooms that alert the administration if a student is vaping inside.
According to a news release from the Anacortes School District, a group of parents and community members are helping raise funds to purchase the sensors.
“We know this is an issue for many of our students, who may not fully grasp the harmful effects of vaping and THC use. We are doing what we can to deter this behavior,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in the release. “We are also incredibly appreciative of our generous donors who are helping support this effort.”
Right now, the focus is on educating students and providing them with the resources they need to stay away from what can become a harmful habit, Duez said.
When a student is caught vaping, they are sent home for the day (so they aren’t under the influence in class) and then connected with resources.
School Resource Officer Jordan Kellington said being in possession or using THC cartridges as a young person can result in a fine, and selling is a crime. Right now, though, he is working with the school to make sure students have access to resources.
Anacortes isn’t the only school district dealing with issues related to vaping, Duez said.
School districts throughout the state are seeing a rise in the use of vaping devices and a change in what’s inside them.
What started as a way to smoke nicotine has now changed to cartridges with extremely high concentrations of THC.
School Districts all around the state are seeing a rise in the use of vaping devices and a change in what’s inside of them. What started as a way to smoke nicotine has now changed to cartridges with extremely high concentrations of THC. THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, is a component of marijuana that leads to the user feeling high.
Marijuana, when smoked, has a concentration of about 20% THC. The cartridges used for vaping can have concentrations that are much higher, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.