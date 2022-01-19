It’s been more than six months since Daniel Williams took the position of Anacortes High School principal.
Williams, a native Southerner, came here from New York. What drew him to this small town across the country?
Williams says it was an opportunity — to move to the West Coast, which interested him, and to join a school district with a high graduation rate and a stated commitment to equity for all students.
But like everywhere, there are challenges, including extraordinary issues that have come with an extended pandemic. He knows the loss of the traditional school experience for nearly two years will have effects no one can yet confidently predict. Williams also has learned that what administrators could do quickly in a small charter school requires a different approach in a public school setting such as Anacortes.
The Anacortes American staff asked Williams some questions about his time here and what he wants to get done as principal. The following are excerpts, in his own words, from that conversation, edited to condense the conversation.
Though this first question was not the first we asked him, it seemed a good place for readers to start to get a perspective of what Williams faces as a principal at this particular time.
——
Q) What is the biggest challenge for you?
A) … Navigating leading during a pandemic, navigating a new school system, navigating a new city, navigating a new community, navigating a new batch of curriculum, navigating of new set of district leaders, navigating a new set of teachers and also doing that during a time of perpetual change. The rules are constantly changing. … You’re navigating all of this newness with perpetual change and still having to learn the system that goes with each and every one of those things because you’re a newcomer. That is a challenge that I’ve found myself grappling with now. It’s a challenge that I welcome and enjoy because I’m about this work. … The job is to make sure that the kids are at a position where they are pushed to do their best. And that we have practitioners whose main focus and mission is to make sure of that. … I appreciate this work and what it means, but I also want to say, the change or changes, the progress that people expect, have to be measured and have to be tempered by realities of the new normal. … Change takes time.
----
Q) Would you start by giving us a little biographic information?
A) I am proudly from Mississippi, more specifically from the Mississippi delta, born and raised. I went to undergrad in New York, and I finished at NYU. ... My first master’s was at Western Governor’s University, in evaluation and measurement. My second master’s was public school building organization and leadership and that was from the Teachers College at Columbia University.
I’ve lived at a number of places. In undergrad, I did a lot of study abroad because I was interested in studying education in a comparative perspective to give an understanding of how things are done in other countries, especially in places where issues of race and class are an issue. And figuring out how those strategies that worked could be used in a format here that could make things better across the educational spectrum, especially where there is a high percentage of at-risk youth. I can tell you that hasn’t historically been true here, but that may change with COVID.
In Anacortes, graduation rates, English proficiency rates, math proficiency rates are in a good place. What isn’t is how our subgroups are doing. And I believe my work previously with at-risk populations speaks to work that needs to be done.
----
Q) What drew you to Anacortes, Washington, from so far away?
A) I learned about a vacancy. When I learned about that vacancy, I did a lot of research about the community. ... One of the things I learned, from sitting in on board sessions, was that there was a commitment from the board on matters of equity. It wasn’t just lip service, it didn’t come across that way. There seemed to be a great desire to move the needle toward equitable outcomes from all scholars, understanding that there are some scholars and some subgroups that needed additional care. That is something that made me secure in my desire to advance my candidacy.
As you might imagine, being an African American male, that could be polarizing for some communities, especially when you are talking about positions of leadership. I never would have applied to a place where there wasn’t a visible or evident commitment to equity for all.
... What I saw was that the board and people in the community understood that while we are as a system in a good or comfortable place, we are not in an optimal place. The statistics tell us that those most at risk – our scholars with disabilities, our economically disadvantaged scholars, our scholars of color – are not performing at the same level as our other subgroups. And so there is the work. And with COVID, that work goes beyond just those subgroups as well and still brings forth questions of equity and inclusion, especially when we talk about resources.
----
Q) What has surprised you?
A) I didn’t think I would find any place, honestly, that would give the South a run for its money on hospitality. There have been a tremendous number of people that have been welcoming and affirming in my time of being here. I’m exceptionally grateful and thankful.
Equally, though, there is a small pocket that has surprised me. The tone and language employed (shows) they are not in the same place as others. … When you have such an incredible population, such a sizable percentage of the community that is this way (welcoming and affirming), the juxtaposition of that against those that aren’t is jarring. You are not prepared for that because that’s not the typical, that’s not the norm. In certain circumstances, depending on the topic, voices in that small pocket can far outweigh those in others. So what you have is just noise and volume, but the substance of the message isn’t representative of where we are or of the city and its values. But it’s also not representative of where we should be right now as a community.
----
Q) Do you think that relates to the greater example of what has happened with politics and the divisions and the ugliness that has bubbled up from that?
A) Oh yes. I think that was visible in our most recent school board election, if I might say. You saw how divisive politics can make people. I’m not attempting to say or suggest that the politics weren’t civil. What I am saying, though, is that there was clearly a great division in belief. … People have their own way of viewing the world, and specifically to the school board election, their own way of how they feel we should be doing this work. … I think Critical Race Theory is a perfect example. That’s not something that’s employed here. But if you’re constantly seeing that in the news and then you see this African American principal, through social media, for instance, there were questions about “Oh, does he believe in Critical Race Theory?” The answer is no, I can’t believe in something I’m not well-educated on. …
I’ve studied education domestically and around the world, (and) with the election, all of these divisions became apparent. I understand that elections are an essential part to our democratic process. But the friction and divisiveness are not. … The one thing that should be at the core of those things are mechanisms to make sure that everyone is heard civilly. I think that you’ve seen a reduction, significantly, of that over the years, and that’s unfortunate.
I believe we have future politicians here in our schoolhouse, but who’s to say that what they are seeing here and on television and in the media now aren’t dissuading them from doing that? … Politics can and often does, now, divide communities. And we need to work on that. Because the point of our work together – whether on the School Board, the City Council or Congress – is to make sure that the systems that we are working in and for are working most effectively for the people that we serve. And we can’t do that if we are Hell-bent on holding onto our own perspectives without hearing those of others.
… I’m coming from a community that is extraordinarily diverse, in terms of a number of factors (economically, racially, geographically). The level of microaggressions that I was exposed to was greatly different than what I’ve experienced here … because of the diversity and composition I was in. I’m not just talking about race. I’m talking about income; I’m talking about geography.
----
Q) How does the situation compare to your last school in New York?
A) Change at a charter school looks totally different than change at a public high school.
Also, teacher longevity. Teachers here — we have teachers that have gone to school here and teach here and have taught here for decades. When we talk about Philadelphia, when we talk about New York, when we talk about urban areas – both public and charter – it looks different. The length of service is different. In charter schools, the length of service is considerably shorter than you will find in the public sector. When you talk about the public sector back East, the teachers' length of service feels much longer. I would say they mirror Anacortes, but they are moving (among) schools more frequently. That is a great difference between the school systems. ….
That and I think the pace at which change occurs. How do I go about making change happen? Change here goes at a ... much slower pace because we have to have the vast majority of the stakeholders on board before we can enact change. And before we get those stakeholders on board, there has to be a building of consensus, and that process takes time. Whereas schools in the charter sector were designed to take a different approach on education. And one of those approaches is making changes immediately that impact and increase our student learning. ...
And I appreciate those differences; it just takes a great deal of acclimation to be able to navigate and lead in that space. You have to, as a leader, learn the system and the structures before you can begin making change at the pace that you need to. That is definitely a challenge of the role, but it is one that I am ready for.
----
Q) What has that done to change your expectations for what you can do?
A) I think it has tempered my expectations around speed. … Our educational system forces us to do something our political system does not – build consensus. ... Change and innovation happen at a much slower pace because buy-in has to be achieved from multiple groups of stakeholders. It has also increased my desire to study and learn more about change management and how that looks, not just in the educational sphere but across all industries. I know that there are lessons there that I can use here to increase the efficacy of our work.
----
Q) What was the size of your old school, as compared to Anacortes?
A) I worked at a K-12 charter, and I worked at a high school charter. My past experiences have seen me in (smaller) schools of 300-400 scholars, but I still feel very comfortable here. … I think this community operates a great deal like a family. There’s a great deal of love here and camaraderie here amongst the scholars. And that same level of love and camaraderie exists among the faculty, too. … People enjoy working with the people they are working with. That doesn’t mean there aren’t differences in opinion as to how we can go about our work most effectively.
----
Q) After several months here, what do you see as the biggest need for Anacortes students? What are they missing?
A) ... I think what they are currently missing is a traditional high school experience. This is not normal, this is not the normal we know. Scholars are not or haven’t been ... accustomed to wearing a cloth or face covering. They aren’t accustomed to social distancing because the very purpose of a school — one of them — is to teach socialization. Not only teach it but to foster it comfortably within the walls of the schoolhouse. So this notion or idea of social distancing is antithetical to everything we know and love about how schools operate.
… I think diversity is something that benefits all scholars and all people. We hear a lot of conversations district-wide about honors and Challenge and exclusion or inclusion. … What I will say is that diversity makes things better for all parties. There is diversity in this community, but we have to appreciate what diversity looks like. When we hear diversity, we oftentimes think about just race. No. Again, we have economic diversity, we have familial diversity, we have geographic diversity. So what I’m trying to get people to understand and appreciate is that diversity is something that makes things better for everyone. …
This is a town that has a big, proud college-going culture. When you go to college, one of the first things you learn is that there is a great diversity that you are going to be forced to navigate. … You are going to find people of different backgrounds, of different ethnicities, different income levels. And if you are in a situation where you are engaging with that diversity and the challenges that it presents on a regular basis, then your acclimation within that environment is going to be something that doesn’t take a long time. ...
You need to understand how to navigate and shape the world in which you are born into. And after college, you are talking about the navigation of the world of a working career. And indeed, it is a cornucopia of colors, abilities, faces, technologies, religions, beliefs. There has to be an ability to navigate and negotiate difference. And difference of all types and forms.
It is incredibly important for people to understand that when we talk about issues of equity and inclusion and diversity, we’re not just speaking in terms of race. In fact, there have been times when we are not even including race, and people forget the levels of diversity we are supposed to be reflecting on. That needs to be brought to the discussion. Everyone benefits when we talk about increasing levels of inclusion for all groups.
----
Q) Do you feel like there are gaps specifically on the academic side of things?
A) I’ll speak broadly. One of the things being discussed district-wide, and also is in the discussion nationwide — ... How do we best serve our most accelerated scholars … while not disadvantaging or ill-serving others? How do we best serve our scholars of special needs? We have all of these questions of how to serve our scholars at the margins. One of the things that has materialized is that we have this group in the middle. … That is something, a question, as a collective that we need to tackle.
When we talk about acceleration, we are not just talking about, or should not just be talking about, advanced kids. We are also talking about kids who need supports and kids who are in the middle.
All kids deserve acceleration in some form. … The greatest growth occurs when teachers have to teach across the levels of ability. ... That’s a lesson that I think is applicable to Anacortes and would benefit all communities.
There are a lot of folks with smart kids. But if we go down the road of divisiveness and say we are only going to serve the gifted, then there’s a lot of smart kids who are getting excluded. And I feel like that’s left out of discussion, too. … We’re supposed to be providing the most rigorous education system possible for all scholars.
I’ve come to schools where I’ve implemented pre-Advanced Placement all across the board. That was the level, and that’s what I believe in. When you do that, if you were to just teach at a pre-A.P. level at a minimum, then everybody would be getting the highest level. …
What you believe about people comes true. If you believe scholars can achieve and you teach them at only the highest level, they are going to reach that goal. But if you give them what you believe they can handle as opposed to the highest level of worth, they are going to meet those (lower) expectations. Your beliefs become reality. We need to believe that all scholars can achieve at the highest levels, regardless of disability, regardless of income, regardless of race, regardless of sexuality. All scholars can achieve at the highest levels and will, when presented the appropriate opportunities and resources.
What we saw during the pandemic is that scholars with families of means went out and hired tutors or sometimes credentialed teachers to teach their children or neighborhoods of children. And those that didn’t have the means did not. And we see the difference in their levels of achievement, and we see the difference in the learning loss that occurred in the pandemic until the point that they returned to school. One thing that was important to me was that all scholars, regardless of income and background, had the ability to receive help outside of the classroom. So one of the things I brought was 24/7 tutoring for all scholars here.
The next thing, we need to know is if scholars are growing and the extent that they are or are not. We have, it’s called the MAP assessment. MAP is Measures of Academic Progress. We test all scholars that are enrolled in Algebra 1, Algebra 2 and Geometry. We also test ninth- and tenth-grade scholars across language usage and reading. ... We need to know who is struggling and who’s not. What the MAP Assessment does is this: Given that it’s a growth test, if I’m a special needs learner, it’s going to tell me where I am at the beginning of the year, and it’s going to give me a growth goal for the middle of the year and the end of the year. And because it’s based upon my individual level, I’m able to see whether or not I’m making growth. The same for our accelerated scholars. I want to see where you started and whether or not you’re growing and the extent to which growth is happening or regression is happening. So that was put in place widely across the high school, and the importance of that is it informs us in leadership and as practitioners as to the effectiveness of our instructional programming, but it also informs parents as to the extent to which their scholar is growing.
... Anacortes has a strong college-going culture. What we had previously was just the SAT and the ACT … and also the PSAT. I brought the pre-ACT here this year because I wanted scholars to have an understanding of which college-going assessment would be best for them. It’s not just enough for us to be exposing scholars to the PSAT because of the potential for scholarship. You need to know whether the ACT is the test for you and how you’d fare on that. … Making sure that scholars have access to both college-going assessments, the ACT and the SAT, was really important. Conversations beyond that at the curriculum level are happening throughout the district, in concert with the district office and the panels of study that they have developed there. In terms of whole school changes, those are things that have been brought up here so far. There will be others.
We want to make sure that all scholars have the ability to be at their best.
Q) What specific academic goals have you set to achieve within the next year?
A) We want a high graduation rate, understanding that pre-COVID, that graduation rate was 98%. … As you might imagine, with all the challenges that have presented as a result of the pandemic, that number could look different. What we’re doing here right now, actively, is to make sure that we’re as close to that number if not exceeding that number as possible, despite COVID.
When you take differences that resulted (from) distance learning and learning loss and the new method of instructional learning that kids had to acclimate to and also the emotional and mental challenges that came with the stress of isolation, plus fear and other emotions that go along with the pandemic, you have a recipe for a challenge in academics. That impacts our work today as we are back in person.
----
Q) What do you need from the school district, the parents and the community to be successful here?
A) I think what I need from all of those stakeholders is something I have seen from a lot of people in the community, and that is grace. As someone new in every sense of the word, it’s taking me a bit of time to come up to speed on everything Anacortes, everything Washington state. It’s not only me navigating it here; it’s me learning as I navigate. ...
From parents, I would just ask for a heightened focus on their scholars' academic progress. Please, do be reading our emails. Please, do be checking Skyward and Schoology regularly. Please, do be leaning in.
We see this all the time when we talk about education. You know, in kindergarten, parents don’t want to leave the window. They don’t want to leave their babies. But when they become high schoolers, I think some people get confused by the term high school. It is high, it is a higher level, but they are still young adults, emphasis on young. They are going to need guidance, and they are going to need academic support. So please, be monitoring their academic progress (and that ) they are where they need to be in order to be academically successful. This is a partnership. Everything cannot and should not be done at the schoolhouse.
From the School District, I would ask the same thing, I think — grace to come up to speed on everything I need to know to be most effective in my role.
From the scholars, I want to see them do their best to be the best they can be. Not just academically but in every aspect of their lives. I also want my scholars affording themselves grace, as well. ... It’s OK if you’re finding this period challenging; we all are. It is a challenging period.
----
Q) Anything else?
A) I’m really excited about this year and what it means, because while we find ourselves in a challenging place, if you think back through history, some of our greatest achievements came from the most difficult moments. We find ourselves in a difficult moment, but we are going to end up in a great place if we work together and we allow ourselves to.
