ANACORTES — Jack Curtis was appointed Thursday night to the Anacortes School Board, filling a vacancy left by the departure of Marilyn Hanesworth.
Curtis, who works as a defense contractor, will be sworn in at the School Board's Feb. 23 meeting.
He will hold the position at least until November, when he will have the option of running for a four-year term.
“We appreciate each candidate's interest in the position, and their dedication to our schools,” Board President Jennie Beltramini said in a news release from the school district. “We chose Jack for his expressed commitment to the district’s mission and strategic plan.”
Curtis cited his ability to work with diverse perspectives and focus on a common goal. He serves on a number of community-based committees, including two within the school district, in Rotary and as a volunteer baseball coach.
“I am committed to keeping our district focused on its number one goal: providing a high-quality education to all students,” he said in the release. “I look forward to serving our families, students, and school staff in this new role.”
Others to interview for the position were Kevin Noyes, John Satzinger and Mike VanQuickenborne.
Hanesworth stepped down from the School Board to focus more on her work and her family, according to an earlier school district news release.
