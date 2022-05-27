The Anacortes School District has named Kia duNann and Erica McColl as finalists for the principal position at Anacortes Middle School.
The two will speak to a forum of staff, families, students and community members at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the Anacortes High School library, the district announced Friday. Each will offer a short presentation and then answer questions from the audience. The forum will be live-streamed on youtube.com/ahslive. Feedback is collected both in person and electronically, though only in-person audience members can ask live questions.
The new principal will take over July 1, replacing current Principal Patrick Harrington as he leaves to be assistant superintendent in Oak Harbor.
The AMS principal finalists will also take part in a multipart interview process at the school next week, with interviews with staff, a building tour and a performance exercise. The principal will oversee about 55 certificated and classified staff and a student body of about 560 students.
duNann is currently the assistant principal at the school. Previously, she served as an assistant principal with the Snohomish School District, as well as an associate principal, activity coordinator and leadership teacher and a special education teacher in the Lake Washington and Federal Way school districts.
McColl currently is assistant principal at Cedarcrest Middle School in Marysville. She previously served as the multitiered systems of support manager with the Edmonds School District and has held various counselor and administrative positions in schools in California.
“Both candidates have a depth of experience in serving all students and families, leading systemic improvement and developing positive relationships,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement from the School District. “I’m looking forward to seeing how they engage our students, staff and community in the next steps of the interview process.”
