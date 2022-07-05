Much work will be needed at Anacortes School District facilities in the coming decade, according to maintenance staff.
The staff recently completed a review of all the buildings, their technology and everything that may need to be updated. They presented a draft Long-Term Facilities Plan Update to the School Board at a June meeting.
Looking at looming repairs needed over the next 10 years helps the district plan for costs and seek efficiencies, district Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan said at the meeting.
Many school buildings have had only minimal updates since the 1990s, he said.
The plan looks not only at what needs to be repaired on each building, but what the next steps are, Sullivan said.
“We don’t want to spend a bunch of money on a building we are thinking of rebuilding,” he said.
Mount Erie Elementary School, which was last renovated in 1991, is in the worst shape, Maintenance Supervisor Andy Wilken told the School board.
The other elementary schools saw their last major repairs later on in the ’90s, and Anacortes Middle School was last remodeled in 1998.
Anacortes High School is the newest building, built between 2019 and 2020.
The buildings are graded by school crews for a state database, he said.
All the elementary schools and Whitney Early Childhood Education Center are listed in “fair” condition. The middle school received a “good” rating, and both recently built high schools received “excellent” ratings for their condition.
The district’s maintenance building received an “unsatisfactory” score, according to the draft plan.
The plan breaks down what repairs are needed, along with a timeline to consider and an estimated cost.
For example, immediate needs include lighting upgrades that are required by the state, security updates, curb replacements, carpet replacements and window replacements.
That level of need, planned to be done within the next year, would cost about $2.7 million, according to the plan.
The next round of needs, to be completed in the next two or three years, includes more updates, such as new door hardware and carpets, a roof replacement at Whitney and a hot water tank at Fidalgo. That round will cost about $2.2 million, Sullivan said.
In four or five years, AMS will need a new flat roof, plus more carpet, fire alarm and intercom replacements at a cost of about $5.9 million, he said.
In six to 10 years, the remainder of the windows at the elementary schools will be replaced, plus updates to parking lots. lighting and fire alarm systems. That total is about $2.5 million.
In total for the next decade, the district is looking at about $13.4 million in facility spending, Sullivan said.
Much of the money will come from the voter-approved facilities and technology levy, which helps fund capital projects in the schools.
The district will form a committee of community members at the end of 2022 to start discussing options, Sullivan said.
