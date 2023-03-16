The Bremerton High School football coach at the center of a First Amendment case that went before the U.S. Supreme Court last year will return to the sidelines for the upcoming season.

The Bremerton School District announced that Joe Kennedy, a former assistant coach who prayed with his players and other students on the field, will be back in his old coaching role this year. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Kennedy's prayer fell under his First Amendment rights to free speech and free exercise of religion.


