A love of wildlife and nature has inspired a Camano Island couple to create a series of children’s books designed to encourage young ones to be their best selves.
Julie Barnett has been a teacher with the Arlington School District for over 30 years, and her husband Rob Barnett recently retired after many years with the Snohomish County Special Investigation Unit that investigates crimes against children.
The two spent the last several years discussing the idea of writing books for kids. Both were greatly influenced by their careers.
“As a first grade teacher, I know how much children enjoy an engaging story with a meaningful message,” Julie Barnett said. “I’ve always loved stories that empowered my students and encouraged them to be confident.”
Rob Barnett was looking for an uplifting venture.
“In my work with children, I often got to witness the dark side of life, and I wanted to be involved with a project that was positive and got kids to feel good about themselves,” he said. “I believe that teaching kids the lessons in our books, like conflict resolution and accepting and respecting the differences in others, is key to a peaceful and prosperous society”
After he retired, the couple, who live in the Brentwood neighborhood on Camano, finally found the time to put their literary dreams into action.
“It all just sort of came together last summer,” Julie Barnett said. “We were sitting out on our deck enjoying all the wildlife, and it clicked.”
They recognized that the insects and animals around them were all the inspiration they needed.
“We came to know the sweet creatures we saw in nature and found that they each had unique personalities that we realized would be easy to characterize and feature in stories,” Rob Barnett said.
After researching and discussing their options, the Barnetts decided to self-publish.
They found an illustrator who understood their concept, and they got to work on the aptly named “Brentwood Buddies” series.
“Who Needs a Hanky?” about a spider that overcomes obstacles and builds his confidence was published last year. “Bird Babble” soon followed.
“Our second book is about two birds who teach their feathered friends lessons in conflict resolution, empathy and respect for others with differing beliefs,” Julie Barnett said.
The couple said that their books appeal to a wide audience, including home-schooled families, teachers and counselors.
“The books are for anyone who wants material that imparts imperative life skills and social values for children,” Rob Barnett said. “We also have downloadable lesson plans, games, coloring books and educational exercises.”
The pair are working on their next book and also plan to give back to the community.
“We are looking at ways to get our books to children who may be struggling at the moment,” Julie Barnett said. “We would like to deliver them to hospitals or other places where they could be of benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.