BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School Board has postponed its selection of a new school district superintendent until Monday.
In a news release from the district, the School Board said it needs more time to “thoughtfully process and consider all of the comments and survey responses from the community.”
The board had been expected to vote on a replacement for the retiring Laurel Browning on Friday, but will now do so at 9 a.m. Monday.
This decision to postpone the vote comes after a week of protests and concerns from Burlington-Edison students and community members regarding the racial makeup of the three finalists chosen — Chris Pearson, Frank Redmon and Matt Ellis.
“We wanted somebody who could relate, who could understand what it is like to be Latino here,” said Mariana Carroll, a mom of three biracial children who attend West View Elementary School in Burlington. “Not just by reading a book, but by living it firsthand. Having that experience, that’s something that you cannot learn.”
Community members were encouraged to send questions or concerns through an online form, and the School Board said the input has been "outstanding."
Students at Burlington-Edison High School were also invited to share their feedback throughout the hiring process, said Associate Student Body President GiGi Searle.
“I went to every single one,” she said. “And something that was very, very, very heavily emphasized by students during those meetings was wanting a superintendent of color that could advocate for students of color.”
Searle said she is glad her peers have continued to speak up.
“I am proud of every student who has had the courage to speak their mind and attend the student candidate meetings this week,” she said. “I hope the board takes B-ESD students, families and community members into consideration when making their decision.”
