The Burlington-Edison School District has selected six semifinalists in his search for a replacement for Superintendent Laurel Browning who is retiring at the end of the school year.
The six were picked from 19 applicants.
The Burlington-Edison School District has selected six semifinalists in his search for a replacement for Superintendent Laurel Browning who is retiring at the end of the school year.
The six were picked from 19 applicants.
The six will be interviewed by the Burlington-Edison School Board from 8 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Saturday at Burlington-Edison High School.
The community is welcome to attend the interviews and submit feedback on each candidate through an online survey.
After the interviews, an executive session will be held in which the School Board will choose three finalists who will participate in public forums March 7-9.
The new superintendent will be announced March 10.
The six finalists are:
Chris Pearson
Pearson is the executive director of teaching and learning for the Marysville School District. He has served as principal at West View Elementary School in Burlington and superintendent for the Conway School District. He left the area to head Madison International School in Mexico before returning in 2020.
Matt Ellis
Ellis is the superintendent of the Prosser School District in Benton County. He began his teaching career as a vice principal in 2013 and has served as superintendent of the Lind-Ritzville Cooperative School District.
Voni Walker
Walker is the superintendent of the Manson School District in Chelan County. According to the school district’s website, Walker graduated from Central Washington University. She obtained my master’s degree and administrative certificate. In 2018, she returned to school for her superintendent credentials.
Lisa Gonzales
Gonzales is the chief business officer of Mt. Diablo Unified School District in Contra Costa County, California. After receiving certification from the University of Southern California, she served as the Portola Valley School District superintendent, according to her website. She is the only semifinalist from outside Washington.
Troy Tornow
Tornow is the assistant superintendent for instructional services in Educational Service District 123. According to the district’s website, it supports 23 school districts in seven counties in the state. He received his superintendent certification from Washington State University and has been working in education since 2008.
Frank Redmon
Redmon has served as the superintendent of the Quilcene School District in Jefferson County since 2018. He has worked locally in the Marysville School District, and internationally as director of Ashgabat International School in Turkmenistan.
— Reporter Isabella Loy: iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.