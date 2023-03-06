The Burlington-Edison School Board has selected three finalists in its search for a new school district superintendent.
The person hired will take over when Superintendent Laurel Browning retires at the end of the school year.
Out of a pool of 19 applicants, six semifinalists were interviewed Saturday.
“We interviewed six strong candidates with diverse experiences, making our decision difficult,” Board President Troy Wright said in a news release from the district. “We appreciate the community’s involvement and ongoing feedback throughout this process.”
The public is invited to attend public forums with each finalist at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the gym at West View Elementary School in Burlington.
The School Board expects to make its selection at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Burlington-Edison School District offices.
The finalists are:
Chris Pearson
Pearson's forum will be held Tuesday.
Pearson has local experience as the current executive director of teaching and learning for the Marysville School District. He has also served as principal at West View Elementary School in Burlington and as superintendent for the Conway School District. He left the area to work for the Madison International School in Mexico before returning to the area in 2020.
Frank Redmon
Redmon’s forum will be held Wednesday.
Redmon has served as the superintendent of the Quilcene School District in Jefferson County since 2018. He has worked in the Marysville School District as the principal of Tulalip Heritage High School, 10th Street Middle School and Marysville Arts and Technology High School. He has also worked internationally as director of Ashgabat International School in Turkmenistan and as a teacher at an international school in Belarus.
Matt Ellis
Ellis’ public forum will be held Thursday.
Ellis has been the superintendent of the Prosser School District in Benton County since 2018. He began his teaching career as a vice principal in 2013 and served as superintendent of the Lind-Ritzville Cooperative School District from 2016 to 2018.
— Reporter Isabella Loy
