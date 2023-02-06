EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. AND WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) is proud to announce the creation of the Alan Paller Laureate Program in memory of Alan Paller, an innovative leader and trailblazer in the field of cybersecurity. The program will empower U.S.-based nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, and individuals who are focused on improving cybersecurity by making cybersecurity controls demonstrably more effective, simpler, and more automated; developing and equipping highly skilled cyber experts, and improving the teaching of cyber defense at every level.

Paller was the co-founder of the Center for Internet Security as well as the SANS Institute and SANS Technology Institute, the nation's first regionally accredited, specialized cybersecurity college and graduate school, and was well-known and highly respected in the industry for building the cyber talent pipeline. He is also credited with driving change in the public and private sectors that would result in quantifiable improvements in cyber resiliency.


