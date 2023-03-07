Children and grandchildren sat on laps and wandered the aisles of the House of Representatives for this year’s Children’s Day at the state Legislature, and many young observers played with toy dinosaurs as House members voted for a bill establishing an official state dinosaur. 

House Bill 1020, sponsored by Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland, establishes a fossil nicknamed “Suciasaurus Rex” as Washington state’s official dinosaur.


