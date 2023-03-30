Code Fellows

 By Code Fellows, Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows is a premier technical skills training academy based in Seattle, WA, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in-person to people from all backgrounds. Their instructional team has been crafting technical curriculum since 2010, partnering with top tech companies, reviewing countless job postings and seeking continuous feedback in order to craft a curriculum that is exceeding employer expectations. Through continuous iteration, they build, refine, and adapt their curriculum to ensure it is keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech today and well into the future.

Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub is based in Albany, OR, and works in Linn and Benton counties to create and elevate STEM & CTE opportunities throughout the region. In partnership with educators, industry, families, students, nonprofits, and community-based organizations, they promote opportunities for students to develop the fundamental STEM & CTE-enabled skills and mindsets necessary to become creative life-long learners who can adapt to changing social & economic conditions.


