CONCRETE — What started 10 years ago as a simple Harvest of the Month event to highlight local produce has grown into a full-scale Farm to School program for the Concrete School District.

A group of volunteers and the program's coordinators got together Wednesday at Concrete Elementary School to get the school gardens prepared for the students. 


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.