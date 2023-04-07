Concrete Farm to School program prepares for spring season RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email Apr 7, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Program Coordinator Kelly Skillingstead weeds a garden bed of kale Wednesday during a Farm to School garden workday in Concrete. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Adele Eslinger fills a raised planter box with soil Wednesday during a Farm to School garden workday in Concrete. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Adele Eslinger fills a wheelbarrow with soil Wednesday during a Farm to School garden workday in Concrete. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CONCRETE — What started 10 years ago as a simple Harvest of the Month event to highlight local produce has grown into a full-scale Farm to School program for the Concrete School District.A group of volunteers and the program's coordinators got together Wednesday at Concrete Elementary School to get the school gardens prepared for the students. The school district and United General District 304 partnered in 2013 to get a Farm to School grant, and have been working to grow the program ever since, Lead Program Coordinator Rachel Muia said.The garden at Concrete Elementary School hosts a variety of plants, such as raspberries, kale and sorrel leaves. Margo Heffron, program coordinator at the elementary school who is in her first spring season, is excited to explore concepts already in the students' curriculums. "It gets them connected with nature," she said. "All subjects can be applied in real life in the garden." The second graders will have a chance to look at how weather impacts the plants by planting some radishes in a sunny location and others in a shady area. Third graders will work with peas and learn how to make a trellis to help the peas thrive.New this year are lessons for fourth graders involving potatoes.While the fourth graders will learn this year about the history and culinary uses of potatoes, next year as fifth graders they will have the opportunity to dig up the potatoes they plant this spring. The school district's middle and high school students will learn about the food system, what goes into running the Farm to School program and about small farms in general."By the time they get to middle school and high school they know the drill," Program Coordinator Kelly Skillingstead said. "They know what to expect from the Farm to School program."The middle school students put in much of the labor in keeping the school farm going. Muia this is also an age when students learn more about science topics that go into food production, do experiments and look for pollinators. The high school students continue what they learned in middle school, as well as working on other skills that it takes to run a small business.The high school students have created community surveys, learned about grants and how to apply for them, as well as worked on a plan for the Saturday Market where they sell school-grown produce.Muia said that as schools face budget shortfalls, she hopes they see the value in Farm to School programs. "It's not about turning out little farmers necessarily, it's about turning out kids who are connected to their food," she said. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com 