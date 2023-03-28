CONCRETE — The Concrete Town Council selected Casie Manke on Monday to fill the vacant council seat created by the resignation of Jeremy Akers.
Manke was one of three applicants interviewed Monday for the position. The others were Dusty Webb and former Council member Michael Bartel.
Manke, who has lived in Concrete for four years, is an active member of the Concrete Parent Teacher Organization.
During her interview, she said she wants to increase the number of activities for youth in town. She wants to increase these options while keeping the small-town, historic feel that made her want to move to Concrete.
"There's a lot of opportunity I see here that would make our town more eventful," Manke said. "I'm excited about (being appointed) and I was actually kind of shocked. I'd like to make some difference in our town while keeping it the same town that I fell in love with."
Manke will hold the position at least through December. Should she wish to stay in it longer, she will need to win this year's election for the seat.
Manke joined the council for the remainder of Monday's meeting and was appointed to the Historic Preservation and Landmarks Commission, which is being brought back after a several-year hiatus.
Other commission members appointed Monday were Kylee Moneypenny, John Boggs, Sharon Riels and Gibson Fichter.
Moneypenny was granted a residency exception because she lives on Camano Island.
She has a bachelor's degree in anthropology with an archeology concentration and a master's degree in history, both from Western Washington University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.