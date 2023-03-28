goskagit

CONCRETE — The Concrete Town Council selected Casie Manke on Monday to fill the vacant council seat created by the resignation of Jeremy Akers. 

Manke was one of three applicants interviewed Monday for the position. The others were Dusty Webb and former Council member Michael Bartel. 


