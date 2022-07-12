School is out for summer, but that doesn’t mean all the learning stops.
Fidalgo DanceWorks is providing summer sessions with the busiest summer camp weeks yet to come, according to DanceWorks Development Director Melissa Turnage.
After a successful fundraiser in May and a hit summer show in June, the dance school is slowing the beat just a little in July before ramping back up in August, she said.
Enrollment remains lower than normal this year at about 75% of what it was pre-pandemic, Turnage said.
This year’s Moulin Rouge-themed fundraiser went well, she said. It was the second time the annual fundraiser has been held at Wisteria Gardens.
The May event drew about 150 guests who were served dinner and entertained by live music and many student performances.
In total, the event brought in net proceeds of about $35,000, which will mean the school can continue to provide all its programming for students plus find new ways to have a positive impact on the community, Turnage said.
The school also is working to keep tuition costs low. Turnage said her comparison of tuitions in the region showed Fidalgo DanceWorks had the lowest. Meanwhile, a scholarship fund also exists to help students who need financial assistance.
Even with tuition staying low, other costs are rising, including rent and utilities. Funds raised at the annual fundraiser event will help cover those expenses and help the school keep up with the process of updating and replacing costumes for “The Nutcracker,” which is the only set of costumes that the dance school maintains itself. The school puts on the ballet each December. Planning has already started for 2022, with auditions coming up in August.
For the winter recital, most students use pieces from the school or T-shirts the school provides, she said.
For the spring show, students buy their own costumes and keep them.
This year, that show had a Peter Pan theme.
The school’s four seniors (Isabel Shainin, Lucy Shainin, Patrick Quinn and Macy Mong) played Captain Hook, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and Wendy. They each performed a solo and then helped tie the recital together, traveling through the four seasons (each with their own set of dances performed by the other students in many dance styles) to find the fallen North Star.
This group of seniors has been together since preschool, Turnage said.
“It’s a great group of dancers,” she said.
As they grow, students stick with the program. One senior, Quinn, is coming back next year to learn and teach.
That’s thanks to School Director Linda Johnston, Turnage said. She’s cultivated an environment that fosters a love of dance and where people want to be involved, she said.
“She’s really working to elevate the level of education here,” she said.
Students participate in evaluations just as professional dancers would, and that extra level of work shows in their performances, Turnage said.
This year, the dance school is working on partnerships, mainly with the Anacortes Arts Festival and Anacortes Community Theatre.
The three organizations teamed up with the Anacortes School District this year to offer arts education at the district’s IMPACT program, a summer school program that offers students in kindergarten through fifth grade the chance to catch up.
That program is free for the students and the district.
Through the partnership, all three organizations are providing education throughout the week. That way, in addition to learning their core subjects, the students also receive education in acting and performing, dance and art, Turnage said.
The three organizations also are teaming up for a triple threat summer camp later this month. Enrolled students will learn acting, dance and art.
The school is hosting a variety of other camps and classes this summer for all ages, including adults, Turnage said.
