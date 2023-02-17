As Washington's experience with driver's education demonstrates, the private sector is not always more efficient than government at delivering public services.

Now, state lawmakers are considering changes that will help make driver's ed more accessible for young drivers. With Washington roads becoming more dangerous and with the rate of traffic fatalities increasing, data support the need for changes.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.