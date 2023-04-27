Education news shutterstock
Burlington-Edison teachers get nationally certifiedKelly Powers, Robin Wold and Courtney Mense joined 39 other staff members in the Burlington-Edison School District to earn National Board Certification.

According to a news release, these National Board Certification teachers represent about 15% of the district’s certified staff.


