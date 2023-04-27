Burlington-Edison teachers get nationally certifiedKelly Powers, Robin Wold and Courtney Mense joined 39 other staff members in the Burlington-Edison School District to earn National Board Certification.
According to a news release, these National Board Certification teachers represent about 15% of the district’s certified staff.
Powers is a multilingual learners teacher at Allen Elementary School, Wold a first-grade teacher at Lucille Umbarger Elementary School and Mense an English teacher at Burlington-Edison High School.
Mount Vernon paraeducator wins awardMount Baker Middle School Migrant Graduation Specialist Rosa Juarez Soria Mondragon was one of five recipients honored with a Recognizing Inspiring School Employees award.
The award came from the United Classified School Employees, a coalition of classified school employee unions from throughout the nation, according to a news release.
“The coalition recognized five individuals from across the country who are doing extraordinary and inspirational things in their schools and communities to promote quality education, foster positive learning environments and ensure student success,” the release stated.
Juarez Soria Mondragon primarily serves migrant families who speak Mixtec. During the COVID-19 pandemic she visited the homes of students to assist with technology and homework difficulties.
“Rosa is everything that (the award) stands for. She meets her students’ needs and ensures that they can learn in the language they speak,” Public School Employees Local 1948 President Charlotte Shindler said. “Having this representation is important for her students, making them feel more comfortable at school and helping them prepare for their futures in a positive way.”
La Conner to hold celebration of district stadiumThe La Conner School District will host a celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary and dedication of Jack Whittaker Stadium.
Whittaker served as a coach, teacher, principal and superintendent in La Conner.
The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to a high school track and field meet, and a small reception will be at 2:45 p.m. in the La Conner High School library.
