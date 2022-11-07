SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Hundreds of years of history were on display last week at Evergreen Elementary School as part of the first Upper Skagit Cultural Day.
As part of Native American Heritage Month, members of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe displayed items important to their culture for students at the elementary school where about 50 are tribal members.
Upper Skagit Council Member and General Manager Doreen Maloney was responsible for creating Upper Skagit Cultural Day.
"This is about the journey through time," Maloney said. "It tells a story, our story. If these students can see us and how we lived and how long people have been here and then put themselves in the same place, at the same time, they would see their lives would be the very same.
"The environment would be exactly what is being pictured. Their food sources would be the same, the use of the animals would be the same."
An Upper Skagit Council Member since 1977, the 80-year-old Maloney said the tribe once held culture days for its preschoolers as well as those from the Samish and Sauk tribes, but such events were discontinued because of COVID-19.
"Lyndsey (Pfluger, the Upper Skagit tribal family engagement liaison) asked if we could do something like that at Evergreen," Maloney said. "I told her we could do it."
Besides setting up the displays and taking part in a pair of assemblies, the Upper Skagit made a donation to Evergreen Elementary.
Chairwoman Marilyn Scott announced an $80,000 donation, $60,000 of which will go to the replacement of playground equipment and $20,000 toward the school's iReady computer program.
"The Upper Skagit did a really nice job," Evergreen Principal Brian Isakson said of the assemblies and displays. "They had two assemblies where they talked about their history in this area and their culture. It was lots and lots of history. Tribal member Scott Schuyler, who is kind of their tribal historian, did those presentations and he did great job."
Once inside the gymnasium, students ventured through the Upper Skagit's history while getting hands-on experience with the tribe's woodworking as well as its hunting, fishing and gathering.
There were historical photos, stories, examples of basketry, woodworking and drums, as well as animal pelts and skulls.
"I firmly believe that kids learn not only when they listen, but when they can touch and feel," Maloney said. "I can see the joy on their faces."
Tribal member Carmella Fernando made her way around the gym wearing a full-length bear pelt. She used a massive black bear paw and its 2-inch-long claws to give students high-fives as well as scratch their backs.
"I've had several kids come up to me and ask why we used these animals," Maloney said. "I told them there were no Walmarts, no Fred Meyers, no grocery stores.
"So, you used everything that was available. And this area was full of resources. Mild climate, lots of animals, lots of trees, seafood, waterfowl. Everything was here. And we were here."
Maloney asked of an inquisitive little girl, "How would you feel if you slept in a little cradle made out of cattails and a goat mat?
"Then I watched little kindergartners put their face on a little beaver mat and say it's so soft," she said. "'It is, isn't it? That's what you'd be laying in.'
"I can just see some of them looking at what it was like. They are getting a glimpse."
Hydrologists, geologists, fisheries experts and an environmental scientist had displays explaining the importance of fish as well as water — specifically the Skagit River — and how it was the lifeblood of the Upper Skagit tribe.
"We are excited about possibly having a yearly connection with the Upper Skagit," Isakson said. "So many of the kids from the Upper Skagit start their education here at Evergreen. I think it's definitely a source of good learning for all our students and a source of pride for those tribal students to see their elders here in the building."
And the donation?
"Through some conversations and such, they heard about the needs we had and so they talked with their council about how many of their children are here and how they wanted to help the community in general," Isakson said.
"So, they decided to break this news to us at this event about the financial support and we can't thank them enough for being willing to do this."
The bottom line was that the entire event was a success.
"The kids are learning while having fun," Maloney said. "And our staff is having fun. My son, my sister. Everybody helped to make this happen.
"If you notice, we aren't highlighting individuals. We are highlighting the area, the people, what the land looked like, things that are readily available from the land. It's our hope when these kids see this, they go out and when they see a salmonberry or a nettle, they think about how those were used. It's all about making them aware about where they live."
