Rankin
Herald staff
Newsroom
Name: Liz Rankin
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Occupation: Teacher at Edison Elementary School
How long have you lived in Skagit Valley? Since 2015
Have you lived in Washington your whole life? No
Where else have you lived? Vancouver Island, South Korea and the Middle East
Do you have any hobbies? Ultra running and podcasting.
What is your favorite aspect of the Skagit Valley? “Everyone’s just so connected and I just love meeting people and hearing how they know other people and, yeah, it’s great.”
The world would be a better place if... “more people’s stories could get out.”
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
