Wayne Barrett
Wayne Barrett Birthplace: Great Falls, Montana
Age: 64
Occupation: Concrete School District superintendent
Residence: Concrete
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “The outdoors fits me very well. I’m a hunter and a fisher.”
The world would be a better place if: “We all put a higher value on community. It used to be we all grew up on the same block and everyone looked after one another.”
Biggest pet peeve: “When someone says they’ll do something and does not follow through.”
Something that brightens my day: “Walking into a kindergarten classroom.”
When I was younger I wanted to be: A farmer
First Job: Box boy at Albertsons
Best childhood memory: Summer vacations at Holland Lake
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Argentina
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Ireland
Favorite job: “Teaching welding because of seeing the kids accomplish what others did not think was possible and doing it at a professional level of quality.”
Favorite food: Mexican
Favorite TV show: “Yellowstone.”
Favorite sports team: “Detroit Tigers because I coached a kid who pitched for them.”
