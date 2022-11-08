Several dozen Anacortes High School students walked out of their classes Friday, Nov. 4, to protest school leadership.
They waved signs that read "We will not be silenced," "Believe Students" and "Truth is Louder Than Your Threats."
After students shared stories of sexual assault on social media, students at the protest said school administration pressured them to take down the posts.
According to social media posts students shared, the walkout was to stand up against the school for quieting voices.
Students will not be disciplined for speaking out, Anacortes Superintendent Justin Irish said in an email.
"Students have the right to speak and share their stories," he wrote.
When school staff hear about a sexual assault, they report it, he said in his email.
"We report all incidents of sexual assault," he wrote. "We take all reports seriously by immediately contacting the police and (Child Protective Services) so they can investigate."
There is an investigation happening now, Anacortes Police Chief Dave Floyd said in an email Monday.
Erin Duez, the principal at Anacortes High School, has been reaching out to students and families to make sure they know that staff wants to listen to and support them, Irish said.
Duez met with students last week and is considering options such as bringing in a group such as the Skagit Domestic Violence & Assault Service to speak with the students, as well as creating a support group for victims of sexual assault.
The district is also planning to provide students with more information on resources regarding sexual assault, Irish said.
