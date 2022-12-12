The Stanwood-Camano School District's investigations into two incidents involving use of racist and harassing language by students at a football game in November has determined that problems likely did occur.
A Dec. 9 letter from Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh posted on the district website offers a summary that concludes a discriminatory harassment incident did probably occur in the stadium restroom on Nov. 4.
"The allegation stated that a group of Stanwood High School students used hate speech at Lakes High School students in the girls' restroom at the stadium," according to the letter. School District staff and an outside investigator looked into a complaint filed with the district and the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association and interviewed numerous people.
"While the investigation did not identify a specific person, the evidence suggests the incident occurred. As a result, we will refocus our ongoing efforts and actions intended to teach students that such behaviors are unacceptable and never tolerated. Should more information become available, all discipline measures applied will align with District policy."
The second incident involved a social media post that alleged hate speech and taunting of Lakes Forest players by Stanwood High School students during that same game.
There was no formal complaint, but the district had an outside investigator look into it. Attorney Noel Treat's interviews covered two school districts and ultimately found insufficient evidence that a specific offensive word was used by players. However, the investigation found it likely that students in the stands used offensive language. A student has been identified for disciplinary follow-up.
Meanwhile, the district apologizes in the letter to Lakes High School students, staff and families and note that the words and actions do not reflect the district's values.
"Hate must be stamped out before it can grow roots," the letter states. "No matter how small, acts or words of hate cannot become normalized or regular. The pain felt by hate’s victims is too real and too strong."
Rumbaugh announces in the letter that School Board will review its equity policy and plans to modify its administrative structure and duties for the next school year to strengthen its efforts of equity and inclusiveness.
"These modifications ensure we are intentionally focused on our commitment to instructional priorities, school culture, equity, continuous school improvement, our District Promise, and our District Strategic Plan," her letter states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.