Eric Mithen, president of the Island View Elementary Parent-Teacher Association, raised money for the school by holding walking the school for 24 hours, 140,778 steps and 64.57 miles. He raised more than $13,000.
Even with snow, ice and heavy winds on Jan. 1, Eric Mithen kept moving.
The Island View Parent-Teacher Association president stayed on his feet for a full day, walking and jogging to help raise money to help teachers fund supplies and programs for their classrooms.
Mithen walked around the elementary school for 24 hours, logging 140,778 steps and 64.57 miles.
He also raised a little more than $13,000 in what he calls Loops for Learning.
Every year, the PTA gives money to the school for educational enhancements. Many fundraisers have been canceled or delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so funds have been short. Those funds normally go for things like school supplies and helped fund a garden at the school. Mithen thought about new ways to raise the money and decided on a one-person walkathon.
Turns out, he didn’t have to do the whole thing alone, though. Quantum Construction offered to match donations up to $4,000, and money started pouring in. After Mithen started walking at 8 a.m. Jan. 1, people came out to offer support, bringing snacks or lacing up their own sneakers to walk laps along with Mithen.
He planned to listen to some podcasts while logging miles, but he never did get his headphones on because there was always someone there to talk to, even in the middle of the night, he said.
“I was astonished how many people wanted to help,” he said. “I’m a little hoarse now, because I was chatting with people for 24 hours.”
Mithen only took breaks to use the bathroom or grab a snack.
“I think the longest I stood still was maybe four minutes,” he said.
The hardest part of doing the challenge turned out to be the heavy winds, which made it very cold out. Luckily, it didn’t rain.
“The weather was really brutal, but it could have been worse,” he said. “The only thing worse than being cold is being wet and cold.”
During his time on the track, Mithen recorded video updates and uploaded them to YouTube, so people could track his progress.
It also helped bring in some more donations, he said.
Every single dime will go to help the school, Mithen said.
When it was all said and done, Mithen said he’s glad he did it, but his joints definitely hurt afterward.
He was pretty tired after being out there, too. When he got home, he took a bath to warm up from the cold and accidentally fell asleep in the bathtub.
He was inspired to do the walk because of a similar walk he did a Hamster Endurance Run for 24 hours in August at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
