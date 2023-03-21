Exciting things are happening for youngsters in the Stanwood-Camano School District who need help preparing for kindergarten.
The Inclusionary Transitional Kindergarten program launched in January with classrooms for students scheduled to enter kindergarten in the coming school year — typically, children who are at least 5 years old as of Sept 1.
The ITK program offers “a high-quality early learning experience” where students learn kindergarten routines with an emphasis on “fun while learning,” according to the website.
Students identified as needing some extra preparation to cover “academic or social-emotional deficits” are eligible.
Also eligible are students who lacked prior access to preschool.
The free program includes one class at Utsalady Elementary on Camano Island and one at Twin City Elementary in Stanwood. The program is funded with a grant from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and a donation from the Making Life Better Foundation.
Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
Services to students with disabilities underwent key changes with the 1975 passage of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and its 1997 amendments.
The landmark federal legislation moved students with disabilities from segregated services to more inclusive classrooms.
The Stanwood-Camano School District continues to increase inclusionary practices for students with disabilities throughout its schools with programs like ITK.
Robert Hascall, executive director of special services, said the pre-K classes provide an important benefit.
“So much research supports the practice of including children with disabilities with the general student population,” he said. “The younger that kids learn and play together, the better the outcome is for all students as they go through school and life in general.”
The inclusive preschool classroom model is not new.
“The Bellingham School District started a program like this eight years ago,” Hascall said, noting similar classrooms exist around the state.
Hascall has been with the Stanwood Camano School District for eight years and oversees all special services for students with disabilities.
He was encouraged by families' excitement for the new pre-K program received when it was announced last year.
“By January, we were able to enroll 16 students in each class,” he said.
Director of Special Education Melissa Robertson is pleased the new program is going well.
“Research so strongly supports the practice of all students having meaningful access to general education curriculum and their peers,” she said. “Inclusion practices help all students develop a sense of belonging at their school.”
Encouraging results
Teacher and staff responses have been positive, as well, Hascall said.
“We’ve done some additional training to familiarize staff with the program,” he said.
Amy Gillett, who teaches the ITK class at Utsalady Elementary, said she is already seeing encouraging results.
“I have seen significant progress in my students' social development. Some students were shy in asking other classmates to play with them, whether that be due to a lack of experience or their current developmental level in communication,” she said. “I am happy to say that all students are able to effectively ask to join in play or invite other classmates to play.”
A family’s success
Ashleigh Baddour’s son attends the ITK class at Utsalady Elementary.
School closures during the COVID-19 pandemic meant her son couldn't attend preschool as her older children had. As a result, she had some concerns about his social skills.
“We were very excited to learn about the ITK program at Utsalady and the opportunity for our son to have exposure to other kids and work out any potential social awkwardness,” she said.
Baddour’s oldest daughter, who has Down syndrome, also attends Utsalady Elementary.
She said that her daughter and students often get to help out as older peer support in the ITK classroom.
“We absolutely love and appreciate any inclusionary opportunities for her. She was over the moon to be given such a responsibility working alongside her fourth-grade friends,” Baddour said. “Definitely a success story for our family.”
ITK classrooms will be offered at Utsalady and Twin City elementary schools in the fall.
For information, visit stanwood.wednet.edu.
