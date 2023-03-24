La Conner School Board appoints new member By Skagit Valley Herald staff Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Mar 24, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The La Conner School Board appointed Kim Pedroza on Thursday to fill the open District 4 board member position.Pedroza is the Stanwood-Camano School District transportation director, and previously worked as the transportation supervisor for the La Conner School District.She fills the seat that was left vacant by the resignation of board member Lynette Cram.District 4 is centered on downtown La Conner. It has the smallest student population of any of the districts by about 30 students.Pedroza will take the oath of office at the School Board's Monday meeting.This is the second open seat the School Board has filled this month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Education Job Market Politics Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Follow Emma Fletcher-Frazer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Giant Pacific octopus rescued at Bay View State Park Day center for the homeless closes its doors Local racer gears up for NASCAR Youth Series On the Beat School evacuated, student arrested in Sedro-Woolley High School bomb threat Tweets by goskagit
