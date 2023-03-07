LA CONNER — Students in La Conner came together Tuesday to learn and to celebrate Billy Frank Jr. Day.
The event included all K-12 students in the La Conner School District, and was open to the public.
Billy Frank Jr. Day is usually celebrated by Western Washington treaty tribes near his birthday on March 9.
Frank, who died in 2014, was the long-time chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission and a Nisqually tribal member.
As an activist and leader of fish-ins, he protested for the rights of tribal members to fish in usual and accustomed areas during what are known as the Fish Wars in the 1960s and 1970s.
The protests helped lead to the Boldt decision, a court case that affirmed the fishing rights of treaty tribes.
This is the first time an event in honor of Billy Frank Jr. Day has taken place in the La Conner schools. District Superintendent Will Nelson said the district plans to hold an event again next year.
Nelson said what is taught is important for all students in the area.
“It helps (kids) understand what being Native means,” he said.
“It’s a chance for Native kids to see that your words and actions are powerful and can be powerful.”
Groups of students visited an array of booths in the middle school gym.
Educators from the Swinomish Department of Education and Department of Fisheries, the Skagit River System Cooperative, the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, and the 13 Moons program chatted with students.
Students looked through microscopes at salmon, touched traditional foods, and learned about treaty rights and salmon restoration projects.
Swinomish Cultural and Community Liaison Clarissa Williams, who organized the event, said “It’s super important to honor and recognize (work such as fish-ins), and keep celebrating.”
Williams already has ideas about how to expand the event next year, including adding guest speakers.
— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH
