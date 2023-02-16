Migrant Leaders

State Lieutenant Gov. Denny Heck visits Feb. 2 with members of LaVenture Middle School’s Migrant Leaders Club.

 Submitted photo

MOUNT VERNON — Members of LaVenture Middle School’s Migrant Leaders Club went to Olympia on Feb. 2 to participate in Legislative Day.

Students met with members of the Legislature, such as Sen. T’wina Nobles and Sen. Liz Lovelett, talking to them about how they worked to become elected officials.


