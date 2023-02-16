MOUNT VERNON — Members of LaVenture Middle School’s Migrant Leaders Club went to Olympia on Feb. 2 to participate in Legislative Day.
Students met with members of the Legislature, such as Sen. T’wina Nobles and Sen. Liz Lovelett, talking to them about how they worked to become elected officials.
“We got to learn about what the journey was for them to get into the position that they’re doing right now,” said eighth-grade student Leslie Duran. “And we learned about the difficulties that they went through.”
Club adviser Elia Solis said students are invited to participate in the Migrant Leaders Club because they qualify for the Migrant Program at LaVenture Middle School. She said Legislative Day was a great opportunity for students to share their thoughts.
“There were students who expressed what was important for them as a student of our district, whether that had to do with personal life or just experiences during school,” Solis said.
Club members also had the opportunity to go to The Evergreen State College in Olympia and talk with students about their career paths.
“It was really a great experience,” said Tammy Oommen, a faculty member.
Oommen has worked at LaVenture Middle School for more than 20 years and went with the group to Olympia. She said she’s glad students got opportunities to learn more about leadership.
Solis said that besides building leadership skills, community service is another of the club’s focuses.
“I connected with the Humane Society, and I was talking to some of the students about how they do things for dogs and cats and take them for walks and stuff like that,” she said. “A couple of students have mentioned wanting to participate in that.”
Solis also said she’s been in contact with Skagit Gleaners, a nonprofit market in Mount Vernon, and she hopes students can volunteer there, too.
"When I heard (senators) say that helping out the community is what got them to where they are right now, that inspired me because now I want to help out the community," Duran said.
Members of the Migrant Leaders Club will have the opportunity to go to Olympia again, Solis said. She said she will be inviting students from Mount Vernon High School and Mount Baker Middle School on next year's trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.