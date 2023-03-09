SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Honeybear, a half saluki and half golden retriever known for his calm demeanor, has become a bit of a celebrity at schools throughout the county.
Honeybear and owner Dan Niven are in their second year of volunteering with Dogs on Call, an organization that helps get therapy animals into schools, hospitals and other institutions.
Niven learned about Honeybear's calm demeanor two weeks after adopting him, when he took him to a holiday party. After talking to his vet, Niven decided to get Honeybear certified as a therapy dog.
The duo went through training just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and when schools reopened Mary Purcell Elementary in Sedro-Woolley was the first school Honeybear visited.
Small groups of elementary school students come to read aloud to Honeybear, but more often their time is spent petting him and asking Nevin questions.
"I think it takes away the pressure. It makes them more comfortable," Mary Purcell Family Engagement Coordination Ashley Bond said. "A lot of times they come in to read, but it turns into loving on (Honeybear) and petting him."
During Honeybear's visit last week to Mary Purcell, some students spoke about how calming it is to just be able to pet and be with Honeybear.
Niven took the opportunity to speak with the students about the benefits of therapy dogs. He said with petting comes an increase in the bloodstream of oxytocin and decrease of cortisol, which help to self-soothe and de-stress.
Some students spoke about their favorite memories with their pets at home, asked Niven questions about Honeybear and asked if he enjoys coming to the schools.
"I've seen kids who are shy just light up (when they see Honeybear)," Bond said.
LaVenture Middle School in Mount Vernon also gets weekly visits from Niven and Honeybear.
Site Coordinator Efrain Ibarra said it has been interesting to see the interactions between Honeybear and students with social anxiety or who are shy.
"Sometimes they're shy at first, but they warm up to Honeybear fast because of his nice, calm demeanor," he said.
Honeybear visits LaVenture once a week during lunch, so students who may not like the normal cafeteria scene have something to look forward to. Ibarra said that calming break is important for the students' mental health.
"We don't turn kids away and there's no time limit," he said. "Some students spend their entire lunch with Honeybear ... and they see there is consistent support available in that capacity."
Ibarra said he thinks more schools would benefit from having a therapy animal on a regular basis.
Unfortunately, Dogs on Call is low on volunteers, said founder Deborah Hall.
During the pandemic many of the dogs aged out of the program, and due to the shutdown Hall could not encourage new owners to get their dogs certified.
Prior to the pandemic Hall said Dogs on Call had more than 20 teams that would volunteer in schools, Skagit Valley Hospital and senior homes, but now there are only seven teams and a waiting list of institutions that would like to add a therapy animal program.
Hall said for many years she and her dog took part in the program, and she saw firsthand the benefits.
"In any situation if you add a dog to the mix the situation calms down," she said. "If you add a dog to the mix it automatically makes (whatever is being done) easier."
Hall said in the post-pandemic world people seem to have more emotional trauma and anxiety, so turning down requests for therapy dog teams has been hard.
But she said she hopes that as time moves on more owners of good-natured dogs will look into getting them certified as therapy dogs.
"We're still here and all we can do is keep trying," Hall said.
