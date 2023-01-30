Lyman Elementary School Principal Scott McPhee helps fourth grader Ava Ohlsen plan instructions for a robot Thursday while fifth graders David Guevara (left) and Lucas Wilder inspect one of the Lego builds.
Lyman Elementary School Principal Scott McPhee helps fourth grader Ava Ohlsen plan instructions for a robot Thursday while fifth graders David Guevara (left) and Lucas Wilder inspect one of the Lego builds.
LYMAN — Twenty-eight students at Lyman Elementary School are wrapping up their robotics season after months of learning everything from programming to teamwork, applied mathematics to social skills.
Principal Scott McPhee started the program seven years ago when John Hull, the robotics club mentor at Sedro-Woolley High School, asked the other schools in the district if they would be interested in starting a club.
McPhee said the goal was to stir up interest as students progressed into high school.
"I thought it would be a great opportunity," he said about starting the program at Lyman Elementary. "It gives them an opportunity to do something after school that's fun."
The Wildcat Roboclub meets September to January, and in the past McPhee has taken teams to competitions, including some at the state level.
This year the club is not involved in competitions in order to allow more students to be involved in the club.
"I felt there was more value in having as many people as possible," McPhee said.
Each school year, students have a different themed map with various tasks to complete.
This year, the theme was renewable energy and tasks included programming a robot to pull a lever that lets loose an electric car made of Legos, or filling a truck with oil barrels.
Fourth grader Ava Ohlsen, who is in her first year with the robotics club, said her experience with the club has made her think about a future in robotics.
"I think it would be cool to program robots ... it's a really cool thing to do," she said.
Her favorite part of the club is when her programming finally lines up perfectly after many tries and the robot is successful in its task.
David Guevara, a fifth grader, said he enjoyed the club so much as a fourth grader that he decided to come back.
He said his favorite part is learning the programming and how proud he feels when something new he learns works.
The club isn't all about programming the robots to complete tasks.
Fifth grader Audrey Swalander programmed her robot to act like a cat. It's complete with attachments that looks like cat ears, a tail and even paws.
Other students, like fifth grader Lucas Wilder, enjoy creating Lego attachments just as much as finishing a task.
"It's Legos and it's fun and it's a good skill for life to be able to program," Wilder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.