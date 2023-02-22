SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Staff and students at Mary Purcell Elementary School were surprised last week when a book vending machine that had been purchased by a parent group was delivered a month early.
The early delivery kept the school from holding an unveiling with students or even finalizing a reward system for how it would give out tokens to claim the books.
While the reward system is not set in stone yet, Principal Mike Cullum said it will be based on students going above and beyond in showing one of the four foundations of Mary Purcell — respect, responsibility, safety and perseverance.
"The idea is that (students) don't hold on to those coins... it's an immediate gratification," Cullum said.
The vending machine is filled with books for all grade levels. Choices range from books about unicorns to "The Magic Tree House" series to "How to Catch the Easter Bunny."
Mary Purcell is the latest Skagit County school to get a book vending machine. In October 2021, Centennial Elementary in Mount Vernon got one.
Centennial Principal Julie Sager and librarian Alix Clawson said that more than a year later the books are still a hit with students.
Sager said she recently saw a fifth grader stop to check out the options before heading out to recess.
"It's been awesome. Kids are still super excited when they get a coin to get a book," she said.
Clawson said that the vending machine has helped instill the value of reading.
"It is amazing," she said. "It has been a really valuable asset for our school."
At Centennial, students receive tokens based on showing exemplary behavior for a specific action. Tokens are being awarded in February for showing compassion.
Clawson said she likes the fact tokens are being awarded based on behavior, and not on academics or reading level.
