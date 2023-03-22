goskagit

BURLINGTON — The Big Smiles Dental mobile lab will be coming to the Burlington-Edison School District to provide dental care to students. 

Kim Welling, student support services administrator for the district, said she has been told by school nurses that dental care is a need for students in the district. 


