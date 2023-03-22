Mobile dental lab coming to Burlington-Edison School District By RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email Mar 22, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BURLINGTON — The Big Smiles Dental mobile lab will be coming to the Burlington-Edison School District to provide dental care to students. Kim Welling, student support services administrator for the district, said she has been told by school nurses that dental care is a need for students in the district. Individual schools have been able to offer a variety of dental care over the years, such as dental sealants for second graders, Welling said."This is the first time I've seen it done to this extent," she said.The dental care offered by Big Smiles Dental is free to school districts and to the families of students who receive care.The Big Smiles Dental mobile lab typically sets up in an empty classroom, according to its website, but Welling said that won't be the case when it comes to the Burlington-Edison School District."(Space for the lab) can be a challenge. We definitely don't have empty classrooms," Welling said. The schools will make due where they can, using spaces such as conference rooms. Welling said attendance issues have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, and that among the reasons for missed school days are tooth pain and dental appointments.She said she hopes the dental offerings will help with the missed school days, as well as start students toward regular dental check-ups. Welling said she hopes students will find seeing a dentist at school as a calming experience compared to going to a dental office. "It's a comfortable place for kids," she said. "It's a known place, so it's a little less scary than going and sitting down in a scary dental chair." The dental labs, which take place during school hours, are meant to help parents as well. "It's going to be so convenient," Welling said. "How nice to have something taken care of without worrying about having to take off work."Each school in the district has a scheduled day for the mobile lab, beginning with Allen Elementary on April 17 and Lucille Umbarger Elementary on April 18. West View Elementary and Burlington-Edison High School will have the mobile lab the follow week, followed by Bay View Elementary on May 19 and Edison Elementary on May 25. Permission slips with more information will be going home with students. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Medicine Job Market Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Giant Pacific octopus rescued at Bay View State Park Day center for the homeless closes its doors State responds to train derailment, diesel fuel spill on Swinomish reservation Former Burlington man sentenced in federal court Get to Know: Ana Rivas Tweets by goskagit
