MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Arts Commission is accepting submissions for its Along the River banner project until March 10.
Artwork will be displayed on banners in downtown Mount Vernon throughout the next year.
“We want locals to give us their interpretation of what the river means to them,” Arts Commission Chair Kevin Hartman said.
This is the second year the Arts Commission has held the Along the River project, and last year’s banners are still lining First Street in Mount Vernon.
Hartman said the commission hopes to feature as many banners as it can, as long as the designs highlight Mount Vernon and the Skagit River.
There are about 46 double-sided banners along the street. This will allow 92 designs to be showcased.
The commission is not considering this a contest, Hartman said, but rather a project that aims to promote Mount Vernon’s natural beauty, wildlife, aquatic and marine life, culture and heritage.
“It’s important in several ways,” he said. “To beautify our city and get people involved in something that has some fun to it, as well as awareness.”
Last year, Hartman said the submissions window was short, so some artists may not have had the chance to send in a banner design. This year, however, the window is longer in hopes of receiving as many designs as possible.
“It’s open to everybody, there are no limitations,” Hartman said.
After submissions are closed, the commission will review them on March 13. Printing will begin on March 20, with the hanging of banners on April 3.
“We can bring art and community to something while also bringing awareness to our river,” Hartman said. “Art is something that should never be neglected.”
The Arts Commission is accepting drop-offs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hillcrest Park office.
— Reporter Isabella Loy: iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit
