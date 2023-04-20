Second grade students from Mount Vernon Christian School got to enter a jet aircraft at Corporate Air Center on Thursday and see the dashboard light up. Director of Maintenance Gary Ehrheart (right) said the lighted dashboard looks similar to a screen on a video game.
Second grade students from Mount Vernon Christian School got to enter a jet aircraft at Corporate Air Center on Thursday and see the dashboard light up. Director of Maintenance Gary Ehrheart (right) said the lighted dashboard looks similar to a screen on a video game.
The Port of Skagit hosted a group of second graders from Mount Vernon Christian School on Thursday for the students’ first ever field trip.
Teacher Jodi Vanderpol said it is nice for the students to see parts of the community they might not otherwise see, such as the community airport.
“The kids were so excited,” she said. “They were ready to do something and see something outside in our community.”
Airport Manger Keith Love said he enjoys hosting field trips because he can show students something they may think is inaccessible to them.
“It’s not all about flying at an airport,” Love said, pointing out that there is much that goes on behind the scenes.
Everyone from grounds maintenance staff, to plane mechanics to the airport manager are needed to make sure the aircraft can fly safely, he said.
Nathaniel Welshones, a flight instructor with Cascade Aviation, spoke with the students about what it takes to become a pilot.
Many were shocked that you can get a pilot’s license at 17 and only need 40 hours of training.
Welshones told the students that flying a plane is easier than they might think.
“Planes, they want to fly,” he said.
Throughout the field trip, the students were able to walk onto the apron and see planes — and even a helicopter — land.
Second grader Emma White, who was designated morning airport manager, led the class from the apron to Corporate Air Center to learn more about planes and maintenance.
After a question about what it takes to become an aircraft mechanic, many students showed interest in such a career, so Corporate Air Center Director of Maintenance Gary Ehrheart said there are several ways to go about it.
He started his career as an apprentice, and after 36 months apprentices are able to apply to take a test. If they pass, they become a certified aircraft mechanic.
Other options include joining a program to get a certificate or finding an institution that issues both a degree and certificate.
After their visit to the Corporate Air Center, the students took a break for lunch then got to explore the Heritage Flight Museum.
“It’s neat to see the things we’ve talked about in the classroom in real life,” Vanderpol said about the field trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.