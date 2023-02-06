MOUNT VERNON — Students, teachers and firefighters got together Monday at Immaculate Conception Regional School in Mount Vernon to celebrate the winner of this year’s fire safety poster contest.

The contest was held by the Mount Vernon Fire Department for the first time in 12 years. The winner got a pizza party sponsored by Domino’s and their poster displayed on the side of a city sanitation truck.


