Mount Vernon Fire Department Fire Prevention Specialist Ricardo Gomez hands the winning poster to fifth-grader Oricel Velasco on Monday at Immaculate Conception Regional School in Mount Vernon. Velasco’s winning poster will be displayed on a city sanitation truck.
Fifth-graders at at Immaculate Conception Regional School in Mount Vernon and city firefighters pose for a group picture on Monday next to a sanitation truck displaying the winning fire prevention poster.
MOUNT VERNON — Students, teachers and firefighters got together Monday at Immaculate Conception Regional School in Mount Vernon to celebrate the winner of this year’s fire safety poster contest.
The contest was held by the Mount Vernon Fire Department for the first time in 12 years. The winner got a pizza party sponsored by Domino’s and their poster displayed on the side of a city sanitation truck.
“Through a partnership with the city’s waste management department, the winner’s poster has always been displayed on a truck throughout the year,” said city Fire Prevention Specialist Ricardo Gomez. “This allows the safety message to get maximum exposure throughout the city during the year.”
The program was put on pause because the department lacked a fire prevention specialist, said Gomez. After being hired in August, Gomez wanted to bring the tradition back.
In October, Gomez and his team sent letters to fifth-grade teachers in Mount Vernon, offering to give a presentation on fire safety.
After firefighters went into schools and explained the dangers of fires, they encouraged kids to submit a poster focusing on this year’s theme: “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”
The contest winner was revealed Monday when a sanitation truck with the poster on the side arrived at Immaculate Conception.
As the students cheered, one looked shocked: Oricel Velasco, this year’s winner.
Oricel’s parents were in attendance, and they showered her in hugs and applause. Oricel said she felt “weird and excited.”
Submissions were judged based on how well they aligned with the theme, their creativity and how fast they got the message across.
Second-place winner Victoria Barriga, another fifth-grade student at Immaculate Conception, received an enlarged version of her poster, and was honored at the pizza party as well.
It was a tough choice between the two, Gomez said, but in the end Oricel’s poster had more eye-grabbing graphics for the side of a truck.
In addition to working with local schools, the Mount Vernon Fire Department also partnered with Domino’s to raise awareness about the importance of smoke alarms.
A fire engine tagged along with delivery drivers during the dinner rush, testing smoke alarms at each home. If the home’s smoke alarm was working, people received their pizza for free.
