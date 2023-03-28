Farm to School Roadshow
Kelly Skillingstead (left) and Elizabeth Bragg of Long Hearing Farm attended the Farm to School Roadshow on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Skillingstead is also the program coordinator for the Concrete Farm to School program.

 Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon was the second stop Tuesday for the Farm to School Roadshow, which seeks to connect schools and farms that are interested in getting involved in a Farm to School program.

School representatives and food producers from throughout Western Washington took part in the event put together by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the state Department of Agriculture.


