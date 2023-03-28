MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon was the second stop Tuesday for the Farm to School Roadshow, which seeks to connect schools and farms that are interested in getting involved in a Farm to School program.
School representatives and food producers from throughout Western Washington took part in the event put together by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the state Department of Agriculture.
Among the local producers were Cairnspring Mills, Long Hearing Farm and Viva Farms.
Many of the producers had experience in Farm to School programs and came to learn more about furthering relationships.
Annette Slonim, Farm to School program lead for the Department of Agriculture, said the goal was to help create a network between the school districts and producers, while giving both groups the knowledge on how to best get fresh, local food to students.
“There’s a lot of benefits to Farm to School,” Slonim said.
For the first part of the day, Cheryl Thornton, a member of the Farm to School Network coordination team, told a class of farmers how to sell to schools both directly or through the likes of a co-op, a food hub or processors.
When it comes to selling directly to schools there are several options, such as selling to the schools through farmers markets or CSAs.
“Every district is different,” Thornton said. “I wish I could give you a template, but every district is different.”
Selling directly to the schools is all about relationships, Thornton said. This creates added benefits such as higher levels of customer satisfaction, allows farms to retain their brand, direct lines of communication and being a part of local decision-making.
Steve Crider, who previously worked with Viva Farms on getting local products into schools, said that oftentimes speaking with a school food service director is the key.
“If this is something (the director) wants, they’ll find a way to make it happen,” Crider said.
Farmers also get the chance to offer farm visits, make classroom visits or provide materials for cafeteria education.
Kelly Skillingstead of Long Hearing Farm said she sees the value of class trips to farms.
“Teenagers will shut down when you talk about eating healthy,” Skillingstead said, but added that more progress is made when students are able to dig a hole or pick a tomato.
However, there can be drawbacks to farms selling directly to schools.
One not seen with other distribution methods is determining a fair price, said Thornton.
More often than not, going through a local producer is more expensive than buying the same produce through the commodity market.
But even so, schools are able to say they are supporting local businesses and get the good feeling of buying fresh and local.
Another major consideration Thornton pointed out was considering the types of products schools may need.
For this, producers should think about the type of kitchen a school has, the types of products that could be substituted for others on the menu and what the volume of need is for the school.
Small volume ideas can include a community meal, harvest of the month or classroom tastings.
Concrete Farm to School has done a Taste Washington Day, where lunch is prepared with locally grown products.
The Concrete and Sedro-Woolley school districts each have strong Farm to School programs.
Long Hearing Farm’s Skillingstead and Elizabeth Bragg spoke about their experience in working with the Concrete Farm to School program.
“The relationship is one of the most important pieces for us,” Skillingstead said.
The school representatives learned how to target local foods and had a training session on how to handle raw meat for scratch cooking.
The school districts learned about procurement methods and the rules and regulations that go along with getting local foods into the schools.
Schools also got information on available funding sources, such as Department of Agriculture grants, that can be used to purchase fresh produce.
“We have been grateful that there has been additional funding through WSDA grants to enhance our farm to school efforts,” Sedro-Woolley School District Food Service and Warehouse Director Allison Johnston said.
The additional funding has allowed her to expand the program to include yogurt and bakery items, in addition to local produce. On Wednesdays, elementary school breakfast includes parfaits made with local ingredients.
“The kids absolutely love it,” Johnston said.
The second part of the day included a panel presentation from those involved in successful Farm to School programs and ended with a networking session.
