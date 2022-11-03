MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon School District music teacher Ramon Rivera recently received a statewide honor.
Rivera was selected the Music Educator of the Year by the Washington Music Educators Association and Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
"This was a big surprise," Rivera said. "The award is nominated by the other music teachers in the state, so to get this recognition and to also be recognized by the WMEA is just a huge honor for me, a huge honor for our school.
"My goal is always to put Mount Vernon on the map. I am excited about this and truly honored to have received this award."
Washington Music Educators Association past President Karen Helseth said the award honors those who have made significant contributions to high school student events, beyond their own classrooms.
"This award is given at the state level, but we also submit our Washington winner for the regional and national level awards, administered by National Federation of High Schools," she said.
Rivera will receive the award at the WMEA/WIAA State Solo and Ensemble Contest in April at Central Washington University.
"It's so special to be honored by your colleagues, that other music teachers are seeing what we are doing in Mount Vernon," Rivera said.
"Out of all the music teachers in Washington State, to be honored like this is just such a huge honor for me, my family and my students."
Rivera has about 220 students in his mariachi, folkorico, Chicano Theater and Latinos in Action programs.
"It says what we are doing in Mount Vernon is right," he said. "We are changing the game in music and when it comes to relating to kids.
"We are just casting a big net with kids. I think they see these unconventional ways of teaching music is the new way of teaching music. It's just another avenue to try and reach the kids and to show them they can be successful."
With this award, Rivera becomes a nominee for Pacific Northwest Music Teacher of the Year. If he wins that award, he could be nominated for national music teacher of the year.
"I just love what I do," Rivera said. "I don't work a day in my life. It's just the passion and the love for kids. If you show the kids that you care, they will do anything for you.
"And with the community support and the administration support, other teachers support, we are really changing the game when it comes to teaching music and reaching students who are not connected to school."
While mariachi is his passion, Rivera appreciates his school district's willingness to allow him to do work with theater, singing, producing and promoting.
"When you are a music teacher, you are all of that," Rivera said. "And you are a public figure, a positive role model for the kids in the community, and that reaches beyond the classroom."
Rivera is also willing to help other teachers.
"I'm always excited to share the tools that I have with other teachers and other districts," he said. "Other schools want to have what Mount Vernon has and a lot of schools are copying exactly what we have here, and that's great to see. I want to help anyone possible."
