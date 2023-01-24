Jan. 25, 1923
Two Stanwood American legion basketball players were knocked unconscious during a rough game against the Anacortes Yellow Jackets in the Stanwood High School Gym.
"(The players) stayed that way for several minutes, but both of whom pluckily refused to give up, and went on playing as soon as they were able to get their 'sea legs' under them again," The Stanwood News reported.
The referee continued the game and was immediately told by the manager to resign or the game would stop.
"(The referee) thereupon threw his whistle on the floor and walked away," The Stanwood News reported. "He was succeeded by Dr. M. S. Cook of Stanwood, and the game continued, slightly less rough than before."
The entire team walked away with bruises and black eyes when the Yellow Jackets won 13 to 12.
Jan. 26, 1933
The Evergreen Fruit Growers Association met at the Everett Chamber of Commerce. Representatives of berry farms in Snohomish, Whatcom, King and Skagit counties attended.
Feb. 4, 1943
A vocational instructor at Lincoln Hill High School offered farming classes to the community. These classes granted farmers the chance to discuss their problems and come up with solutions. Included in the curriculum was farm woodworking, increasing milk, poultry, pork and egg production and food conservation.
Jan. 22, 1953
At a PTA meeting, the superintendent and several principals debated whether to include a kindergarten program at local schools. After many rounds of hearty debate, they decided to solicit feedback from the community.
"When a representative calls at your home, she will ask if the adult members are in favor of a kindergarten and if they would vote for a special levy to support one the first year," The Twin City News reported.
Jan. 24, 1963
Library trustees met to organize the seven-member board of the new inter-county library district. Snohomish County Library had recently combined with Island County's newly formed rural library district, and at the meeting, they officially named the joint district, "Sno-Isle Regional Library."
Jan. 24, 1973
The Stanwood-Camano Kiwanis club proposed a project where they would deliver hot meals to elderly residents five days a week. The meals would be prepared by Josephine Home at 80 cents each.
"Rev. Shim, noting that older persons are happiest when they can remain in their own homes, said the program would be a help towards this end," The Stanwood News reported. "If left to themselves, some will not provide themselves with a balanced, healthy diet."
Jan. 26, 1983
Stanwood's varsity wrestling team beat the Arlington Eagles 48-22, posting their first team victory in league competition with seven pins.
Jan. 27, 1993
The Stanwood School District asked voters to support a bond issue of 68 cents per thousand dollars of property value for a new Cedarhome area school. The school would be located near Jensen Road and 70th Avenue NW and would be larger than Twin City Elementary School, with 20 classrooms being added to the district and serving 150 more children. It would serve fifth and sixth graders.
"The school would be designed for easy expansion into a second middle school, should growth require it by the turn of the century," The Stanwood Camano News reported. "The building project is expected to cost $9.2 million. The district already owns the land."
Jan. 28, 2003
Several big projects from local families allowed the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center to construct an adjacent "service annex," which were planned to provide restrooms, kitchen facilities, stairway, elevator and the electrical and heating sources to support the activities in the public hall.
Jan. 22, 2013
Design Stanwood received $5,000 from Snohomish County's lodging tax grant program to help promote its winter festivals. These included The Great Northwest Glass Quest and the Port Susan Snow Goose and Birding Festival. The grant went toward marketing and advertising, especially design for advertisements on the web and in print materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.