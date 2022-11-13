About 30 people took to the streets Saturday on a cold, sunny afternoon to stand up for racial justice and equity.
Some had come to such rallies here in 2020 and some were new.
Parents, children, young adults and grandparents from Stanwood, Camano Island and Arlington gathered on the corners of Highway 532 and 92nd Avenue holding signs that read, "Today is the Perfect Day to Do the Right Thing," "Do Unto Others," "Stand Up," "Be Welcoming" and "Black Lives Matter."
They came in response to an alleged Nov. 4 incident at a Stanwood High School football game in which Stanwood students allegedly yelled racial slurs at players from Lakes High School.
Before the football game, Kory Eggenberger posted on Facebook that he was excited that his very first playoff game as a Lakes coach would be against Stanwood High School from which he is a graduate.
Afterward he wrote a detailed account about Lakes players and fans being bullied with racial slurs.
He ended with “To Stanwood High School, I truly hope you do everything in your power to hold anyone/everyone involved in this situation accountable. You have a chance to make a change & set a new standard, please approach this responsibility with the highest degree of seriousness.”
In a statement posted last week on the Stanwood-Camano School District's website, Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh wrote, "First and foremost, I, as Superintendent, stand firm in my conviction that any act of hate or hate speech has no place in our district or community."
She wrote that the school district has launched an investigation into the incident, which could take up to three weeks. She asked that judgment be reserved as the investigation proceeds.
Mary Stolmeier heard about the school incident and wanted to do something about it. So she went about setting up the rally.
“It really bothered me what had happened. I texted four friends that I felt confident would stand with me,” she said.
They picked a time and place, then spread the word and people showed up.
“I only know a few people here today. Clearly there are people in the Stanwood Camano area that care about this,” said Stolmeier, a Camano resident and Everett middle school teacher who has lived in the area for more than 20 years.
She noted that this isn't an isolated incident.
“If we’re quiet, racism just smolders beneath the surface. It’s time to get beyond that,” she said. “I have family and friends and former students of color in Tacoma and I am horrified that they could be invited up here and be treated so poorly.”
She said whenever racism shows up, people need to stand up.
“Here we are — still,” said Katie Farrey, organizer of the Social Justice Book Group, which studies and discusses racism.
“I’m pleased the school district has hired a private investigation, but it could take weeks. We’re here to be supportive because Black lives matter.”
Nicole Ng-A-Qui of Stanwood pointed out that the honks and waves of people driving were mostly positive.
“I’m disappointed these things are still going on, but changes are being made and we’re well supported,” she said.
“The situation at the Stanwood school has been going on a long time,” said Allison Warner. She said her daughter who graduated from Stanwood High told her of racist language and Confederate flag symbols on their trucks.
“It was difficult for her because her brother, my son, is African American.”
Natalie Hollifield of Arlington said she’s been constantly fighting for change since 2016, working within the city, school and county, but it’s been a slow process.
“I’ve had people tell me that if they didn’t know me and my children, they’d think the reports were fake or exaggerated,” she said. “When my Black children come out for events, their being in a safe environment is important to me.”
Tim Schmitt, a Stanwood City Council member, stopped by as a private resident to offer support. He said, “I want to make sure that racist language is not tolerated in our community.”
Longtime Camano resident Lori Fenton said, “We have to keep talking to each other, keep trying to find middle ground with each other.”
One guy drove by, making an obscene gesture.
“Really? Really? You've got a problem with equality and respect?” said Janet St. Clair, an Island County commissioner, who showed up to wave a sign as a private resident.
Someone shouted from a car, “All Lives Matter!”
Some of the flag wavers said that some people don’t understand that the slogan Black Lives Matter refers to Blacks being treated unfairly, even killed without cause.
St. Clair had another take on it. “For those who say all lives matter, they’re absolutely right. So those lives that are most at risk should matter most. That’s why Black lives matter and Brown lives matter. It’s not an either/or — it’s a yes/and.”
Many of those who were meeting for the first time got into discussions that showed they didn’t agree on everything. But they agreed that everyone deserved to be treated equally and fairly.
“I think all people are beautiful. They’re made by God,” said Mark Duke of Camano Island. “We all need to start walking in love and kindness. We need to speak up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.